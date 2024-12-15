News
Turkey ready to offer military training to Syria if new administration requests, defense minister says
Middle East News
2024-12-15 | 10:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Turkey ready to offer military training to Syria if new administration requests, defense minister says
The new administration in Syria should be given a chance to govern following their constructive messages, and Turkey stands ready to provide military training if such help is requested, Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler said.
NATO member Turkey backed the Syrian rebels who toppled President Bashar al-Assad last weekend, ending a 13-year civil war. Turkey reopened its embassy in Damascus on Saturday, two days after its intelligence chief visited the Syrian capital.
"In their first statement, the new administration that toppled Assad announced that it would respect all government institutions, the United Nations and other international organisations," Guler told reporters in Ankara in comments authorised for publication on Sunday.
"We think that we need to see what the new administration will do and to give them a chance."
When asked whether Turkey was considering military cooperation with the new Syrian government, Guler said Ankara already had military cooperation and training agreements with many countries.
"(Turkey) is ready to provide the necessary support if the new administration requests it," he added.
Since 2016, Turkey has mounted four military operations across growing swathes of northern Syria, citing threats to its national security.
Turkey is estimated to maintain a few thousand troops in towns including Afrin, Azez and Jarablus in northwestern Syria and Ras al Ain and Tel Abyad in the northeast.
Ankara may discuss and reevaluate the issue of Turkey's military presence in Syria with the new Syrian administration "when necessary conditions arise," Guler said.
Reuters
