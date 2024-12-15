Turkey ready to offer military training to Syria if new administration requests, defense minister says

Middle East News
2024-12-15 | 10:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkey ready to offer military training to Syria if new administration requests, defense minister says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Turkey ready to offer military training to Syria if new administration requests, defense minister says

The new administration in Syria should be given a chance to govern following their constructive messages, and Turkey stands ready to provide military training if such help is requested, Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler said.

NATO member Turkey backed the Syrian rebels who toppled President Bashar al-Assad last weekend, ending a 13-year civil war. Turkey reopened its embassy in Damascus on Saturday, two days after its intelligence chief visited the Syrian capital.

"In their first statement, the new administration that toppled Assad announced that it would respect all government institutions, the United Nations and other international organisations," Guler told reporters in Ankara in comments authorised for publication on Sunday.

"We think that we need to see what the new administration will do and to give them a chance."

When asked whether Turkey was considering military cooperation with the new Syrian government, Guler said Ankara already had military cooperation and training agreements with many countries.

"(Turkey) is ready to provide the necessary support if the new administration requests it," he added.

Since 2016, Turkey has mounted four military operations across growing swathes of northern Syria, citing threats to its national security.

Turkey is estimated to maintain a few thousand troops in towns including Afrin, Azez and Jarablus in northwestern Syria and Ras al Ain and Tel Abyad in the northeast.

Ankara may discuss and reevaluate the issue of Turkey's military presence in Syria with the new Syrian administration "when necessary conditions arise," Guler said.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Syria

Turkey

Yasar Guler

NATO

Bashar al-Assad

LBCI Next
7,600 Syrians returned via Turkish border in 5 days after Assad fall: Interior minister says
Intel and strategy: Inside Israel's regional plan against Iran
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-08

Syrian opposition group based in Turkey says Damascus is now 'without Bashar al-Assad'

LBCI
World News
2024-12-13

EU 'air bridge' to deliver Syria aid via Turkey

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-13

Blinken tells Turkey 'imperative' to work against IS in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-13

Blinken meets Erdogan as forces backed by US, Turkey clash in Syria

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Israel readies for strikes as Trump’s ‘maximum pressure 2.0’ targets Iran’s nuclear threat – the details

LBCI
Middle East News
12:56

Qatar delegation arrives in Syria, meets transitional government: Statement

LBCI
World News
12:50

Moscow says 'part' of its diplomatic personnel in Syria evacuated by plane

LBCI
Middle East News
12:20

Netanyahu says Israel has 'no interest in confronting' Syria

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-05

Netanyahu intervenes to prevent Gallant's hostage deal meetings with Mossad, Intelligence: Israeli Channel 12

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-09

Israel's fourth front in war: Syria becomes new battlefield with Golan Heights under threat

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-07

Syria presidency denies reports Assad has left Damascus

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-11

Mohammad Afif emphasizes Hezbollah fighters' perseverance in war with Israel, affirms strong ties with Lebanese Army

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

Israel's army claims military operations in South Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure: Spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Signs positive ahead of Lebanon’s January 9 presidential election session, Egyptian ambassador tells LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

PM Mikati says Lebanon needs $5 billion for reconstruction, calls for international aid

LBCI
Middle East News
08:54

Netanyahu government approves plan to expand Israeli settlements on Golan Heights

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:54

Lebanon's social affairs minister urges swift action to support 85,000 displaced amid Syria crisis

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:04

Al Jazeera reports its journalist killed in Israeli strike on Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
07:03

Iran Guards commander says defending Iranian sovereignty remains a top priority

LBCI
Middle East News
07:29

UN envoy Geir Pedersen calls for 'increased, immediate' aid to Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More