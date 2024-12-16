News
EU says sending envoy to talk to Syria's new leaders
Middle East News
2024-12-16 | 02:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU says sending envoy to talk to Syria's new leaders
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Monday the bloc's envoy to Syria was going to Damascus to talk to the new Islamist-led leadership, as Western powers stepped up engagement after the ouster of Bashar al-Assad.
"Our top diplomat in Syria will go to Damascus today. We'll have the contacts there," Kallas told journalists ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
European Union
Envoy
Syria
Leader
Talks
Israel seeking to 'expand borders' through Golan plan: Turkey
Moscow says it has evacuated diplomats from Russia, Belarus, and North Korea from Syria
