Bashar al-Assad denies 'planned' departure from Syria - Statement

Bashar al-Assad said Monday his departure from Syria was not planned and that Moscow requested his evacuation from a military base that was under attack, in the former president's first statement since his ouster.



"My departure from Syria was neither planned nor did it occur during the final hours of the battles," said a statement on the ousted presidency's Telegram channel, adding, "Moscow requested... an immediate evacuation to Russia on the evening of Sunday, December 8" after he moved to Latakia early that day.



"When the state falls into the hands of terrorism, and the ability to make a meaningful contribution is lost, any position becomes void of purpose," the statement added.



AFP