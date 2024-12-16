Russia, Iran 'should not have a place' in post-Assad Syria: EU's Kallas

2024-12-16 | 11:24
Russia, Iran 'should not have a place' in post-Assad Syria: EU's Kallas

EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said Monday Russia and Iran, key backers of ousted Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, "should not have a place" in the war-torn country now that he is gone.

Kallas said the bloc would "raise this issue" of Russia's military bases with the country's new leadership, after numerous EU foreign ministers at a meeting in Brussels called for Syria's new rulers to kick Moscow out.


