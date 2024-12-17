French Foreign Ministry raises flag over its embassy in Damascus after 12 years of closure

The Foreign Ministry said that France raised its flag on Tuesday over its embassy in the Syrian capital, Damascus, after 12 years of closure during the country’s civil war.



France sent a team of diplomats to Syria on Tuesday to assess the political and security situation after opposition fighters ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.



The team does not intend to remain in the country, and the gesture does not signify the reopening of the embassy.



France, which severed ties with Assad in 2012, maintains that a political transition in Syria must be credible and inclusive, in line with a framework set by the United Nations.



Reuters