Netanyahu says Israel will remain on Mount Hermon 'until another arrangement is found'

Middle East News
2024-12-18 | 02:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netanyahu says Israel will remain on Mount Hermon &#39;until another arrangement is found&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Netanyahu says Israel will remain on Mount Hermon 'until another arrangement is found'

Israel will remain on the strategic Mount Hermon site on the Syrian border until another arrangement is found, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Israeli troops occupied Mount Hermon when they moved into a demilitarized zone between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights following the collapse of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government this month.

Officials have described the move as a limited and temporary measure to ensure the security of Israel's borders but have not indicate when the troops might be withdrawn. Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered troops to prepare to remain on Mount Hermon over the winter.

Reuters

Middle East News

Benjamin Netanyahu

Mount Hermon

Syria

Border

LBCI Next
Syrian transitional government delegation arrives in Suwayda for meeting with Druze leader: LBCI reports
First flight since Assad's fall takes off from Damascus airport: AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Syrian border realities shift as Lebanese families revisit long-abandoned villages

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-17

Turkey and allies build up forces on Syrian border, reports the Wall Street Journal

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-15

7,600 Syrians returned via Turkish border in 5 days after Assad fall: Interior minister says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:21

UN envoy for Syria calls for 'free and fair elections' after transition

LBCI
Middle East News
05:16

Druze spiritual leader in Syria praises Beirut meeting for supporting Suwayda

LBCI
Middle East News
03:56

European Commission President: Assad's fall liberation for Syrians, new Syria is still to be born

LBCI
Middle East News
03:17

Syrian transitional government delegation arrives in Suwayda for meeting with Druze leader: LBCI reports

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:37

Israel's army claims to destroy Hezbollah command post in southern Lebanon, spokesperson says

LBCI
World News
08:46

France's Sarkozy loses final graft case appeal, to wear electronic tag: AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

Guterres says UNRWA is 'indispensable with no alternative'

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Israeli military strikes Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Israeli citizens cross into South Lebanon and set up tents in Maroun El Ras, Israeli military reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Lebanese Internal Security Forces warn against using Israeli-developed WAZE App

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Swiss parliament votes to ban Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Syrian border realities shift as Lebanese families revisit long-abandoned villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Israeli military strikes Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:51

Israeli army continues demolition of houses in Tyre District and border villages: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

Low-altitude drones spotted over Beirut, surroundings: State media reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More