Netanyahu says Israel will remain on Mount Hermon 'until another arrangement is found'

Israel will remain on the strategic Mount Hermon site on the Syrian border until another arrangement is found, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.



Israeli troops occupied Mount Hermon when they moved into a demilitarized zone between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights following the collapse of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government this month.



Officials have described the move as a limited and temporary measure to ensure the security of Israel's borders but have not indicate when the troops might be withdrawn. Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered troops to prepare to remain on Mount Hermon over the winter.



Reuters