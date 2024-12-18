UN envoy for Syria calls for 'free and fair elections' after transition

United Nations special envoy Geir Pedersen called Wednesday for "free and fair elections" and humanitarian assistance for Syria, expressing hope for a political solution in the northeast after Bashar al-Assad's ouster this month.

Addressing reporters in Damascus, Pedersen expressed hope for "free and fair elections... after a transitional period", also calling for "immediate humanitarian assistance" for the war-torn country and saying that "hopefully we will see a political solution" in the Kurdish-held northeast.

AFP