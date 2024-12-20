News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US has twice as many troops in Syria than previously declared, Pentagon says
Middle East News
2024-12-20 | 00:32
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US has twice as many troops in Syria than previously declared, Pentagon says
The Pentagon on Thursday said it has 2,000 U.S. troops in Syria, more than twice the 900 it has previously said it has, and that the additional troops are considered temporary forces that were sent to support the mission against Islamic State militants.
Pentagon spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder told reporters he did not know how long the number had been 2,000, but it was probably months at a minimum and pre-dated the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
"I learned the number today ... as somebody who's been standing up here telling you 900, I wanted to get you what we had on that," Ryder said.
Asked by reporters how long the number of troops had been at 2,000, Ryder did not provide a specific length of time but said: "I think it would probably be fair to say, at a minimum, months... it's been going on for a while."
The United States had said publicly for several years that it had 900 troops in Syria who were working with local forces to prevent a resurgence of Islamic State, which in 2014 seized large swathes of Iraq and Syria but was later pushed back.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
United States
Soldiers
Troops
Syria
Pentagon
Next
US diplomats in Syria to meet victorious rebels
US Assistant Secretary of State Barbara Leaf to visit Damascus: Axios
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:32
Iraq says to begin repatriating Syrian troops who fled offensive
Middle East News
06:32
Iraq says to begin repatriating Syrian troops who fled offensive
0
Middle East News
2024-12-13
Israel orders troops to 'prepare to remain' in Syria buffer zone through winter
Middle East News
2024-12-13
Israel orders troops to 'prepare to remain' in Syria buffer zone through winter
0
World News
2024-12-12
Pentagon chief demands 'close consultation' between Israel and US on Syria
World News
2024-12-12
Pentagon chief demands 'close consultation' between Israel and US on Syria
0
Middle East News
2024-12-10
Syria monitor says Islamic State group kills 54 fleeing soldiers
Middle East News
2024-12-10
Syria monitor says Islamic State group kills 54 fleeing soldiers
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:17
Erdogan says time to 'eradicate' IS, Kurdish fighters in Syria
Middle East News
05:17
Erdogan says time to 'eradicate' IS, Kurdish fighters in Syria
0
Middle East News
05:03
Women have 'critical' role to play in rebuilding Syria: UN
Middle East News
05:03
Women have 'critical' role to play in rebuilding Syria: UN
0
Middle East News
04:52
World must 're-evaluate' sanctions to help rebuild Syria: UN
Middle East News
04:52
World must 're-evaluate' sanctions to help rebuild Syria: UN
0
Middle East News
03:37
US delegation arrives at venue of head of Syria's ruling coalition: AFP
Middle East News
03:37
US delegation arrives at venue of head of Syria's ruling coalition: AFP
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
Jordan says to host US, EU, Turkish, Arab diplomats for Syria summit
Middle East News
2024-12-12
Jordan says to host US, EU, Turkish, Arab diplomats for Syria summit
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Hezbollah reveals attacks on Israeli forces amid Israel's infiltration attempts
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Hezbollah reveals attacks on Israeli forces amid Israel's infiltration attempts
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI sources: Ahmad Fakih identified as tenant in targeted Aitou-Ehden building; 18 people killed
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI sources: Ahmad Fakih identified as tenant in targeted Aitou-Ehden building; 18 people killed
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Israel strikes Basta in central Beirut
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Israel strikes Basta in central Beirut
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:12
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
02:12
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanese elections: Frangieh maintains presidential bid as support grows for Army Commander Joseph Aoun
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanese elections: Frangieh maintains presidential bid as support grows for Army Commander Joseph Aoun
2
Middle East News
12:18
Syrian Transitional Transport Minister to LBCI: New leadership to handle Hezbollah members peacefully
Middle East News
12:18
Syrian Transitional Transport Minister to LBCI: New leadership to handle Hezbollah members peacefully
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Long-term goals: Israel expands military presence in Syria with plans for strategic control
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Long-term goals: Israel expands military presence in Syria with plans for strategic control
4
Middle East News
11:32
Syrian leader Ahmad Al Sharaa calls for development and rebuilding effort in BBC interview
Middle East News
11:32
Syrian leader Ahmad Al Sharaa calls for development and rebuilding effort in BBC interview
5
Lebanon News
11:38
Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching areas where its units are operating
Lebanon News
11:38
Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching areas where its units are operating
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27
Israeli lawmakers tour near Gaza to promote settlement expansion: Al Jazeera cites Israeli media
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27
Israeli lawmakers tour near Gaza to promote settlement expansion: Al Jazeera cites Israeli media
7
Lebanon News
01:27
Israeli army warns southern Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas
Lebanon News
01:27
Israeli army warns southern Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas
8
Lebanon News
08:44
Hezbollah calls on nations to unite against aggression targeting the region's peoples
Lebanon News
08:44
Hezbollah calls on nations to unite against aggression targeting the region's peoples
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More