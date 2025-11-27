President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday announced the creation of a new voluntary youth military service to begin by mid-2026, which would help France respond to "accelerating threats" on the global stage.



The move is part of a broader shift across Europe, where nations who have long enjoyed the decades-long tranquility of U.S. security guarantees are fretting about President Donald Trump's shifting priorities and Russia's aggressive posture.



"France cannot remain idle," Macron said during a speech at the 27th Mountain Infantry Brigade in Varces, in the French Alps.



He said the plan was "inspired by practices of our European partners ... at a time when all our European allies advance in response to a threat that weighs on us all."



Macron said the voluntary scheme will be open to 18 and 19-year-olds, who would be paid, and would last 10 months. It will cost 2 billion euros ($2.32 billion), which he called "a significant and necessary effort."







Reuters