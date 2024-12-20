Two Turkish journalists killed in north Syria, rights group says

Two journalists from Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast were killed covering the fighting between Ankara-backed and US -backed fighters in northern Syria, a Turkish journalists' association and an NGO said Friday.



Nazim Dastan and Cihan Bilgin were killed on Thursday near the Tishrin dam, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) east of Aleppo, Syria's second city, when their car was hit by an explosion, it said.

AFP