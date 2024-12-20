Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that Ankara is prepared to do whatever is necessary for Syria's reconstruction following the ousting of former President Bashar al-Assad. This includes strengthening ties in trade, energy, and defense.



Speaking to reporters aboard his return flight from Egypt after attending the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation summit, Erdogan said, "We will enhance our trade relations with Syria and Iraq. This will bring a new dynamic to both Syria and Turkey in various fields."



He added, "We will cooperate across many sectors, from defense to education and energy. Syria is currently facing severe energy challenges, but we will address all these issues swiftly."



Reuters