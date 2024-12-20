US diplomat expects no 'role whatsoever' for Iran in new Syria

Middle East News
2024-12-20 | 13:38
High views
US diplomat expects no 'role whatsoever' for Iran in new Syria

A senior U.S. diplomat said Friday after talks with Syria's new ruler that she expected the country would completely end any role for Iran, the longtime ally of fallen strongman Bashar al-Assad.

"If I'm to judge by today, Iran will have no role whatsoever, and it shouldn't," Barbara Leaf, the top U.S. diplomat for the Middle East, told reporters.


AFP
 

Middle East News

US

Diplomat

Barbara Leaf

Role

Iran

Syria

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
US diplomats in Syria to meet victorious rebels
