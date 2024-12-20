US urges ceasefire around Syrian flashpoint city

A senior U.S. diplomat said Friday that Washington was urging a ceasefire between Turkish-backed forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) around the flashpoint Syrian city of Kobani.



"We are working energetically, in discussions with Turkish authorities, also with SDF. We think the best way ahead is for ceasefire around Kobani," Barbara Leaf, the top U.S. diplomat for the Middle East, told reporters after a first visit to Damascus since the fall of strongman Bashar al-Assad.





AFP