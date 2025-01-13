Mikati wishes success to Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam, thanks MPs for their trust

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati issued a statement following the conclusion of Lebanon’s parliamentary consultations, congratulating Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam and wishing him success in forming a government aligned with the principles set by President Joseph Aoun's oath.



Mikati thanked the MPs who nominated him and those who refrained from doing so, emphasizing the importance of upholding democratic values.



Reflecting on his tenure, Mikati highlighted the government’s efforts to address internal and external challenges, particularly the Israeli aggression on Lebanon, and its work in securing financial resources and advancing reform projects.



Mikati also reiterated his commitment to moderation and consensus, stressing that unity remains the key to overcoming Lebanon’s difficulties and ensuring a prosperous future for the nation.