Syria's SDF says five fighters killed in strikes by Turkish-backed forces

Middle East News
2024-12-21 | 13:23
High views
Syria's SDF says five fighters killed in strikes by Turkish-backed forces
Syria's SDF says five fighters killed in strikes by Turkish-backed forces

The U.S.-allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said five of its fighters had been killed on Saturday in attacks by Turkish-backed forces on the city of Manbij in northern Syria.

Fighting in Manbij broke out after Bashar al-Assad was toppled nearly two weeks ago, with Turkey and the Syrian armed groups it supports seizing control of the city from the Kurdish-led SDF on Dec. 9.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Syria

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)

Fighters

Turkey

Manbij

