Beirut 18
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan 18
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon 15
15
o
North
20
o
South
16
o
Syria's SDF says five fighters killed in strikes by Turkish-backed forces
Middle East News
2024-12-21 | 13:23
Syria's SDF says five fighters killed in strikes by Turkish-backed forces
The U.S.-allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said five of its fighters had been killed on Saturday in attacks by Turkish-backed forces on the city of Manbij in northern Syria.
Fighting in Manbij broke out after Bashar al-Assad was toppled nearly two weeks ago, with Turkey and the Syrian armed groups it supports seizing control of the city from the Kurdish-led SDF on Dec. 9.
Reuters
Middle East News
Syria
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)
Fighters
Turkey
Manbij
Next
Yemen's Houthis claim missile attack on central Israel
Israeli army says troops shot Syrian protester in leg
Previous
Related Articles
Middle East News
2024-12-19
SDF commander: Non-Syrian Kurdish fighters to leave if truce agreed with Turkey
Middle East News
2024-12-19
SDF commander: Non-Syrian Kurdish fighters to leave if truce agreed with Turkey
0
Middle East News
2024-12-18
Syria war monitor says 21 pro-Turkey fighters killed near a flashpoint northern town
Middle East News
2024-12-18
Syria war monitor says 21 pro-Turkey fighters killed near a flashpoint northern town
0
Middle East News
2024-12-08
Syrian opposition fighters enter center of Manbij in northern Syria, Turkish security source tells Reuters
Middle East News
2024-12-08
Syrian opposition fighters enter center of Manbij in northern Syria, Turkish security source tells Reuters
0
Middle East News
2024-12-08
Syrian opposition fighters claim control over 80% of Manbij, near victory against Kurdish forces: Reuters
Middle East News
2024-12-08
Syrian opposition fighters claim control over 80% of Manbij, near victory against Kurdish forces: Reuters
Recommended For You
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel's defense system falters as Yemen missile attacks and regional tensions mount
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel's defense system falters as Yemen missile attacks and regional tensions mount
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:17
Hamas, other Palestinian groups say Gaza ceasefire deal 'closer than ever'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:17
Hamas, other Palestinian groups say Gaza ceasefire deal 'closer than ever'
0
Middle East News
08:33
Israel's army says it intercepted drone approaching from east
Middle East News
08:33
Israel's army says it intercepted drone approaching from east
0
Middle East News
07:46
Syria's new rulers name Asaad Hassan al-Shibani as foreign minister
Middle East News
07:46
Syria's new rulers name Asaad Hassan al-Shibani as foreign minister
0
World News
2024-07-16
Former Russian president says Ukraine joining NATO would mean war
World News
2024-07-16
Former Russian president says Ukraine joining NATO would mean war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-15
Israel readies for strikes as Trump’s ‘maximum pressure 2.0’ targets Iran’s nuclear threat – the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-15
Israel readies for strikes as Trump’s ‘maximum pressure 2.0’ targets Iran’s nuclear threat – the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Fall of Syria's regime clears path for Lebanese army to reclaim Palestinian faction-held sites in Lebanon: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Fall of Syria's regime clears path for Lebanese army to reclaim Palestinian faction-held sites in Lebanon: The details
0
Lebanon News
09:57
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
09:57
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
09:57
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
09:57
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
1
Lebanon News
11:44
Murex d'Or 2024 red carpet sparks excitement for star-studded ceremony
Lebanon News
11:44
Murex d'Or 2024 red carpet sparks excitement for star-studded ceremony
2
Lebanon News
09:57
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
09:57
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
3
Lebanon News
05:41
Lebanese army raises flag at Hechmech site after takeover (Video)
Lebanon News
05:41
Lebanese army raises flag at Hechmech site after takeover (Video)
4
Lebanon News
04:57
Israeli army establishes checkpoint in Lebanon's Naqoura after demolitions: Report
Lebanon News
04:57
Israeli army establishes checkpoint in Lebanon's Naqoura after demolitions: Report
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Fall of Syria's regime clears path for Lebanese army to reclaim Palestinian faction-held sites in Lebanon: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Fall of Syria's regime clears path for Lebanese army to reclaim Palestinian faction-held sites in Lebanon: The details
6
Lebanon News
08:11
Israeli army bulldozes lemon orchards near UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura
Lebanon News
08:11
Israeli army bulldozes lemon orchards near UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura
7
Lebanon News
05:03
Lebanese army takes control of Hechmech, Sultan Yaaqoub, and Halwa camp in Bekaa: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
05:03
Lebanese army takes control of Hechmech, Sultan Yaaqoub, and Halwa camp in Bekaa: Sources tell LBCI
8
Lebanon News
10:11
Israeli vehicles block road, damage property in Deir Mimas: LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11
Israeli vehicles block road, damage property in Deir Mimas: LBCI
