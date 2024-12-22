Turkey's top diplomat met Syria's new leader in Damascus: Foreign ministry

Middle East News
2024-12-22 | 07:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkey&#39;s top diplomat met Syria&#39;s new leader in Damascus: Foreign ministry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Turkey's top diplomat met Syria's new leader in Damascus: Foreign ministry

Turkey's foreign minister Hakan Fidan met with Syria's new leader Ahmad Al Sharaa in Damascus on Sunday, Ankara's foreign ministry said.

A video released by the Anadolu state news agency showed the two men greeting each other.


AFP

Middle East News

Turkey

Diplomat

Syria

Leader

Damascus

Foreign

Ministry

LBCI Next
Israeli security sources: Discussions with the US on revoking $10 million reward for tracking Al-Jolani
Lebanese Druze delegation meets Syrian leadership, opening new chapter in relations
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:50

Palestinian officer killed in West Bank clashes with militants

LBCI
Middle East News
09:44

Israeli security sources: Discussions with the US on revoking $10 million reward for tracking Al-Jolani

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Lebanese Red Cross receives seven detainees released by Israel

LBCI
World News
08:19

Zelenskiy says Ukraine's membership of NATO is 'achievable'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:50

Palestinian officer killed in West Bank clashes with militants

LBCI
Middle East News
09:44

Israeli security sources: Discussions with the US on revoking $10 million reward for tracking Al-Jolani

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Lebanese Druze delegation meets Syrian leadership, opening new chapter in relations

LBCI
Middle East News
05:39

Turkey says it believes Kurdish fighters will be forced out of all Syrian territory

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:44

Israeli security sources: Discussions with the US on revoking $10 million reward for tracking Al-Jolani

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Murex d'Or 2024 red carpet sparks excitement for star-studded ceremony

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-27

Miss Lebanon Emigrant 2017 Dima Safi passes away at 30 after sudden heart attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-19

Syrian Transitional Transport Minister to LBCI: New leadership to handle Hezbollah members peacefully

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Murex d'Or 2024 red carpet sparks excitement for star-studded ceremony

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Fall of Syria's regime clears path for Lebanese army to reclaim Palestinian faction-held sites in Lebanon: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:26

Elderly woman evacuated from Bani Haiyyan amid reports of Israeli demolitions

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Lebanese Druze delegation meets Syrian leadership, opening new chapter in relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israel's defense system falters as Yemen missile attacks and regional tensions mount

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

LBCI sources: Israeli army releases abducted Lebanese citizen

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:17

Hamas, other Palestinian groups say Gaza ceasefire deal 'closer than ever'

LBCI
Middle East News
13:23

Syria's SDF says five fighters killed in strikes by Turkish-backed forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More