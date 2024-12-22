Netanyahu vows to act with 'force, determination' against Yemen's Houthis

Middle East News
2024-12-22 | 11:03
High views
0min
Netanyahu vows to act with 'force, determination' against Yemen's Houthis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel would act firmly against the Houthis in Yemen, a day after the group fired a missile that injured 16 people in Tel Aviv.

"As we acted with force against the terrorist arms of Iran's axis of evil, so we will act against the Houthis... with force, determination and sophistication," Netanyahu said in a video statement. The Houthis are backed by Tehran.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Netanyahu

Israel

Force

Determination

Yemen

Houthis

Gaza's Health Ministry says war death toll at 45,259
Syria's SDF says five fighters killed in strikes by Turkish-backed forces
