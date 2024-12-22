News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Christmas Specials
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu vows to act with 'force, determination' against Yemen's Houthis
Middle East News
2024-12-22 | 11:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu vows to act with 'force, determination' against Yemen's Houthis
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel would act firmly against the Houthis in Yemen, a day after the group fired a missile that injured 16 people in Tel Aviv.
"As we acted with force against the terrorist arms of Iran's axis of evil, so we will act against the Houthis... with force, determination and sophistication," Netanyahu said in a video statement. The Houthis are backed by Tehran.
AFP
Middle East News
Netanyahu
Israel
Force
Determination
Yemen
Houthis
Next
Gaza's Health Ministry says war death toll at 45,259
Syria's SDF says five fighters killed in strikes by Turkish-backed forces
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-17
Israeli security agencies recommend action against Houthis in Yemen as Netanyahu seeks trial delay
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-17
Israeli security agencies recommend action against Houthis in Yemen as Netanyahu seeks trial delay
0
Middle East News
2024-12-21
Yemen's Houthis claim missile attack on central Israel
Middle East News
2024-12-21
Yemen's Houthis claim missile attack on central Israel
0
Middle East News
2024-12-19
Netanyahu warns Yemen's Houthis of 'heavy price' after strikes
Middle East News
2024-12-19
Netanyahu warns Yemen's Houthis of 'heavy price' after strikes
0
Middle East News
2024-12-10
Israel to 'respond forcefully' if new Syrian rulers allow Iran to 're-establish': PM Netanyahu claims
Middle East News
2024-12-10
Israel to 'respond forcefully' if new Syrian rulers allow Iran to 're-establish': PM Netanyahu claims
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
12:03
Syrian leader says working to protect minorities, emphasizes coexistence
Middle East News
12:03
Syrian leader says working to protect minorities, emphasizes coexistence
0
Middle East News
11:32
Weakened Iran could pursue nuclear weapon: White House's Sullivan
Middle East News
11:32
Weakened Iran could pursue nuclear weapon: White House's Sullivan
0
Middle East News
11:26
Syrian leader says all weapons to come under state control
Middle East News
11:26
Syrian leader says all weapons to come under state control
0
Middle East News
11:07
Sanctions on Syria 'must be lifted as soon as possible:' Turkish FM
Middle East News
11:07
Sanctions on Syria 'must be lifted as soon as possible:' Turkish FM
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-30
UAE Red Crescent Secretary-General to LBCI: 40,000 comprehensive school kits distributed
Lebanon News
2024-11-30
UAE Red Crescent Secretary-General to LBCI: 40,000 comprehensive school kits distributed
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-26
Israeli strike hits central Rashidieh camp in Tyre, several injured (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-26
Israeli strike hits central Rashidieh camp in Tyre, several injured (Video)
0
Middle East News
10:18
Syria's new leader invites former Vice President Farouk Al Sharaa to National Dialogue Conference
Middle East News
10:18
Syria's new leader invites former Vice President Farouk Al Sharaa to National Dialogue Conference
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Hezbollah after clashes with Israeli army at the border: This is only the first round
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Hezbollah after clashes with Israeli army at the border: This is only the first round
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Fall of Syria's regime clears path for Lebanese army to reclaim Palestinian faction-held sites in Lebanon: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Fall of Syria's regime clears path for Lebanese army to reclaim Palestinian faction-held sites in Lebanon: The details
2
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanese Druze delegation meets Syrian leadership, opening new chapter in relations
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanese Druze delegation meets Syrian leadership, opening new chapter in relations
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel's defense system falters as Yemen missile attacks and regional tensions mount
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel's defense system falters as Yemen missile attacks and regional tensions mount
4
Lebanon News
06:32
LBCI sources: Israeli army releases abducted Lebanese citizen
Lebanon News
06:32
LBCI sources: Israeli army releases abducted Lebanese citizen
5
Lebanon News
09:15
Lebanese Red Cross receives seven detainees released by Israel
Lebanon News
09:15
Lebanese Red Cross receives seven detainees released by Israel
6
Lebanon News
10:57
Lebanese Army takes control of Palestinian military post in Zahle
Lebanon News
10:57
Lebanese Army takes control of Palestinian military post in Zahle
7
Middle East News
10:18
Syria's new leader invites former Vice President Farouk Al Sharaa to National Dialogue Conference
Middle East News
10:18
Syria's new leader invites former Vice President Farouk Al Sharaa to National Dialogue Conference
8
Lebanon News
05:49
PM Mikati meets UN officials to discuss southern tensions and humanitarian aid
Lebanon News
05:49
PM Mikati meets UN officials to discuss southern tensions and humanitarian aid
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More