Jordan's foreign minister holds talks with Syria's new leader

Middle East News
2024-12-23 | 05:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Jordan&#39;s foreign minister holds talks with Syria&#39;s new leader
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Jordan's foreign minister holds talks with Syria's new leader

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi expressed his country's support for Syria's reconstruction in a meeting with its new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, on Monday, in the latest visit to Damascus by a high-profile delegation since Bashar al-Assad's overthrow.

It was the first trip to Syria by a senior Jordanian official since Assad's fall, with images distributed by the Jordanian foreign ministry showing Safadi and Sharaa shaking hands.

Jordan's official Al-Mamlaka TV later reported that Safadi had discussed avenues of cooperation with the new authorities, including in the areas of trade, border management, aid and electricity connections, and security.

Safadi expressed support for "a government that represents all spectrums in Syria," as well as for "the drafting of a new constitution," according to Al-Mamlaka.

"We agree to support the Syrian people in rebuilding their state," he was quoted as saying, adding that "the Arab countries agree to support Syria at this stage without any external interference."

Jordan, which borders Syria to the south, hosted a summit earlier this month where top Arab, Turkish, EU, and U.S. diplomats called for an inclusive and peaceful transition after years of civil war.

Sharaa, whose Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) spearheaded the offensive that toppled Assad on December 8, has welcomed senior officials from a host of Middle Eastern countries and beyond in recent days.

Jordanian government spokesman Mohamed Momani told reporters on Sunday that Amman "sides with the will of the brotherly Syrian people," stressing the close ties between the two nations.

Momani said the kingdom would like to see security and stability restored in Syria and supported "the unity of its territories."

Stability in war-torn Syria was in Jordan's interests, Momani said, and would "ensure security on its borders."

Some Syrians who had fled the war since 2011 and sought refuge in Jordan have begun returning home, according to Jordanian authorities.

The interior ministry said on Thursday that more than 7,000 Syrians had left, out of some 1.3 million refugees Amman says it has hosted.

According to the United Nations, 680,000 Syrian refugees were registered with it in Jordan.

Safadi said Jordan would "provide all means of support to Syrian refugees," Al-Mamlaka reported, and stressed that "their return to their country must be voluntary."

Jordan, in recent years, has tightened border controls in a crackdown on drug and weapon smuggling along its 375-kilometre (230-mile) border with Syria.

One of the main drugs smuggled is the amphetamine-like stimulant Captagon, for which there is a huge demand in the oil-rich Gulf.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Jordan

Ayman Safadi

Syria

Ahmed al-Sharaa

Bashar al-Assad

LBCI Next
Saudi Arabia previously sought extradition for Germany attack suspect: Source tells AFP
Kremlin denies Turkish media reports about life of Assad and his wife in Moscow
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

Bashar al-Assad denies 'planned' departure from Syria - Statement

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

Jordan says to host US, EU, Turkish, Arab diplomats for Syria summit

LBCI
World News
2024-12-12

Blinken arrives in Jordan at start of Syria crisis tour: AFP

LBCI
World News
2024-12-11

Blinken to head to Jordan, Turkey for Syria crisis talks: State Dept

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:31

Saudi Arabia previously sought extradition for Germany attack suspect: Source tells AFP

LBCI
World News
04:36

Kremlin denies Turkish media reports about life of Assad and his wife in Moscow

LBCI
Middle East News
03:57

Iran says 'no direct contact' with Syria rulers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Regional dynamics: Israel confronts growing security concerns in light of multi-front challenges

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-09

Lebanon launches new tourism campaigns as Autumn season approaches

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-06

WHO says no indication of warning before bombing of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Lebanese Army to detonate Israeli airstrike missile in Saadnayel, Bekaa

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

Netanyahu to Iranians: Your tyrants spent $30 billion on Assad, and his regime collapsed after 11 days of fighting

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Beirut's Basta remains in ruins: Residents await post-war relief amid delayed reconstruction efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Lebanese Army takes control of Palestinian military post in Zahle

LBCI
Middle East News
10:18

Syria's new leader invites former Vice President Farouk Al Sharaa to National Dialogue Conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Regional dynamics: Israel confronts growing security concerns in light of multi-front challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Israel's army raises Israeli flag in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Lebanese Red Cross receives seven detainees released by Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:08

Lebanese army commander and PM Mikati visit South Lebanon to assess military readiness

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Lebanon's PM Mikati emphasizes full implementation of Resolution 1701 during UNIFIL visit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More