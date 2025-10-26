At least two workers were killed in an oil pipeline fire in Iraq's Zubair oilfield on Sunday, oilfield officials said.



There was no impact on oil flows, they said, with throughput currently at 400,000 barrels per day.



The blaze, which also seriously wounded five workers, erupted while a group of workers were conducting welding operations near the pipeline, the officials said.



The fire broke out at a section of the pipeline that transports crude oil from the Zubair field to nearby storage tanks.







Reuters