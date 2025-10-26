Two workers killed in pipeline fire at Iraq's Zubair oilfield: Officials

Middle East News
26-10-2025 | 11:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Two workers killed in pipeline fire at Iraq&#39;s Zubair oilfield: Officials
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Two workers killed in pipeline fire at Iraq's Zubair oilfield: Officials

At least two workers were killed in an oil pipeline fire in Iraq's Zubair oilfield on Sunday, oilfield officials said.

There was no impact on oil flows, they said, with throughput currently at 400,000 barrels per day.

The blaze, which also seriously wounded five workers, erupted while a group of workers were conducting welding operations near the pipeline, the officials said.

The fire broke out at a section of the pipeline that transports crude oil from the Zubair field to nearby storage tanks.



Reuters

Middle East News

Workers

Killed

Pipeline

Fire

Iraq

Zubair

Oilfield

LBCI Next
Netanyahu says Israel will determine which international forces are unacceptable
Syria signs agreement to land first international submarine cable
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-08

Two officers killed in attack at police station in Turkey's Izmir: Reports

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-12

Qatari officials killed in car crash near Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh, embassy says

LBCI
World News
2025-09-07

Russian attack sparks fire at Ukraine's government building in Kyiv

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-06

Lebanon's Health Ministry reports two killed in Israeli strike targets on Zebdine–Nabatieh road

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:35

Syria's Sharaa to attend Riyadh investment conference this week: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:36

Israel allows Red Cross, Egyptian teams into Gaza as search for hostage bodies widens

LBCI
Middle East News
09:55

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals 85% complete, says minister

LBCI
Middle East News
07:28

Netanyahu says Israel needs no approval to strike foes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-10

Syria suspends work of Lebanese-Syrian Higher Council

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-24

From near-death to hope: Lebanese neurosurgeon defies odds to save critically injured toddler

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-25

From Kiryat Gat: US base oversees Gaza ceasefire and Trump plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-23

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun congratulates Saudi Arabia on National Day

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More