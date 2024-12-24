Christmas tree burned, prompts hundreds to protest in Syria’s capital

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets in Christian areas of Damascus early Tuesday to protest the burning of a Christmas tree near Hama in central Syria, Agence France-Presse journalists witnessed.



“We demand the rights of Christians,” protesters chanted as they marched through the Syrian capital towards the headquarters of the Orthodox Patriarchate in the Bab Sharqi neighborhood.



The protests come a little more than two weeks after an armed coalition led by Islamists toppled the government of Bashar al-Assad, who had cast himself as a protector of minorities in the Sunni-majority country.



A demonstrator who gave his name as Georges told Agence France-Presse he was protesting “injustice against Christians.”



“If we’re not allowed to live our Christian faith in our country, as we used to, then we don’t belong here anymore,” he said.



