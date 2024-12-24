News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Christmas tree burned, prompts hundreds to protest in Syria’s capital
Middle East News
2024-12-24 | 01:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Christmas tree burned, prompts hundreds to protest in Syria’s capital
Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets in Christian areas of Damascus early Tuesday to protest the burning of a Christmas tree near Hama in central Syria, Agence France-Presse journalists witnessed.
“We demand the rights of Christians,” protesters chanted as they marched through the Syrian capital towards the headquarters of the Orthodox Patriarchate in the Bab Sharqi neighborhood.
The protests come a little more than two weeks after an armed coalition led by Islamists toppled the government of Bashar al-Assad, who had cast himself as a protector of minorities in the Sunni-majority country.
A demonstrator who gave his name as Georges told Agence France-Presse he was protesting “injustice against Christians.”
“If we’re not allowed to live our Christian faith in our country, as we used to, then we don’t belong here anymore,” he said.
AFP
Middle East News
Christmas Tree
Syria
Burned
Protests
Hama
Next
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
US military says two ISIS members killed in strike in Syria
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-11
Syria's front intensifies as Israel-Hamas hostage talks struggle to progress
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-11
Syria's front intensifies as Israel-Hamas hostage talks struggle to progress
0
Middle East News
2024-12-09
Hamas congratulates Syrian people for achieving their aspirations for freedom and justice
Middle East News
2024-12-09
Hamas congratulates Syrian people for achieving their aspirations for freedom and justice
0
Middle East News
2024-12-08
Syrian Minister of Communications says communications are functioning normally; internet has returned to Hama
Middle East News
2024-12-08
Syrian Minister of Communications says communications are functioning normally; internet has returned to Hama
0
Middle East News
2024-12-08
Syrian army says continue specialized operations 'against terrorist gatherings' in countryside of Homs, Hama, and Daraa
Middle East News
2024-12-08
Syrian army says continue specialized operations 'against terrorist gatherings' in countryside of Homs, Hama, and Daraa
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:39
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Middle East News
00:28
US military says two ISIS members killed in strike in Syria
Middle East News
00:28
US military says two ISIS members killed in strike in Syria
0
Middle East News
00:22
Israeli Defense Minister admits responsibility for Ismail Haniyeh assassination in Tehran
Middle East News
00:22
Israeli Defense Minister admits responsibility for Ismail Haniyeh assassination in Tehran
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Houthi missile strike prompts Israeli debate on broader retaliation: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Houthi missile strike prompts Israeli debate on broader retaliation: The details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:12
Two killed, one injured in airstrike near school in Taybeh: State media says
Lebanon News
12:12
Two killed, one injured in airstrike near school in Taybeh: State media says
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-22
Beirut's Basta remains in ruins: Residents await post-war relief amid delayed reconstruction efforts
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-22
Beirut's Basta remains in ruins: Residents await post-war relief amid delayed reconstruction efforts
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-27
Civil Defense reveals latest developments in search and rescue operations at Israeli airstrike sites
Lebanon News
2024-09-27
Civil Defense reveals latest developments in search and rescue operations at Israeli airstrike sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-16
Israeli army destroys homes and advances in Naqoura, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
2024-12-16
Israeli army destroys homes and advances in Naqoura, South Lebanon: NNA
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:39
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:19
Israel's army raises Israeli flag in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district
Lebanon News
05:19
Israel's army raises Israeli flag in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district
2
Lebanon News
11:34
Gebran Bassil reaffirms Shebaa Farms as Lebanese, urges Syrian recognition
Lebanon News
11:34
Gebran Bassil reaffirms Shebaa Farms as Lebanese, urges Syrian recognition
3
Lebanon News
12:12
Two killed, one injured in airstrike near school in Taybeh: State media says
Lebanon News
12:12
Two killed, one injured in airstrike near school in Taybeh: State media says
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Inside Israel's 'booby-trapped pagers' operation: Mossad agents speak out in new report
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Inside Israel's 'booby-trapped pagers' operation: Mossad agents speak out in new report
5
Lebanon News
12:50
Lebanon to collaborate with Interpol on arrest of Syrian official accused of war crimes: PM Mikati tells Reuters
Lebanon News
12:50
Lebanon to collaborate with Interpol on arrest of Syrian official accused of war crimes: PM Mikati tells Reuters
6
Lebanon News
10:24
Youssef al-Zein replaces Mohammad Afif as Hezbollah's media relations chief
Lebanon News
10:24
Youssef al-Zein replaces Mohammad Afif as Hezbollah's media relations chief
7
Lebanon News
03:39
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
8
Lebanon News
07:36
Israeli army destroys homes in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district
Lebanon News
07:36
Israeli army destroys homes in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More