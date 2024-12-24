Christmas tree burned, prompts hundreds to protest in Syria’s capital

Middle East News
2024-12-24 | 01:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Christmas tree burned, prompts hundreds to protest in Syria’s capital
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Christmas tree burned, prompts hundreds to protest in Syria’s capital

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets in Christian areas of Damascus early Tuesday to protest the burning of a Christmas tree near Hama in central Syria, Agence France-Presse journalists witnessed.

“We demand the rights of Christians,” protesters chanted as they marched through the Syrian capital towards the headquarters of the Orthodox Patriarchate in the Bab Sharqi neighborhood.

The protests come a little more than two weeks after an armed coalition led by Islamists toppled the government of Bashar al-Assad, who had cast himself as a protector of minorities in the Sunni-majority country.

A demonstrator who gave his name as Georges told Agence France-Presse he was protesting “injustice against Christians.”

“If we’re not allowed to live our Christian faith in our country, as we used to, then we don’t belong here anymore,” he said.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Christmas Tree

Syria

Burned

Protests

Hama

LBCI Next
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
US military says two ISIS members killed in strike in Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-11

Syria's front intensifies as Israel-Hamas hostage talks struggle to progress

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-09

Hamas congratulates Syrian people for achieving their aspirations for freedom and justice

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-08

Syrian Minister of Communications says communications are functioning normally; internet has returned to Hama

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-08

Syrian army says continue specialized operations 'against terrorist gatherings' in countryside of Homs, Hama, and Daraa

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
00:28

US military says two ISIS members killed in strike in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
00:22

Israeli Defense Minister admits responsibility for Ismail Haniyeh assassination in Tehran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Houthi missile strike prompts Israeli debate on broader retaliation: The details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Two killed, one injured in airstrike near school in Taybeh: State media says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-22

Beirut's Basta remains in ruins: Residents await post-war relief amid delayed reconstruction efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-27

Civil Defense reveals latest developments in search and rescue operations at Israeli airstrike sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-16

Israeli army destroys homes and advances in Naqoura, South Lebanon: NNA

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Israel's army raises Israeli flag in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:34

Gebran Bassil reaffirms Shebaa Farms as Lebanese, urges Syrian recognition

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Two killed, one injured in airstrike near school in Taybeh: State media says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Inside Israel's 'booby-trapped pagers' operation: Mossad agents speak out in new report

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Lebanon to collaborate with Interpol on arrest of Syrian official accused of war crimes: PM Mikati tells Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Youssef al-Zein replaces Mohammad Afif as Hezbollah's media relations chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Israeli army destroys homes in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More