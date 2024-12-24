More than 25,000 Syrians have returned home from Turkey since Bashar al-Assad was overthrown by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Turkey’s interior minister said Tuesday.



Turkey is home to nearly three million refugees who fled the civil war that broke out in 2011, and whose presence has been an issue for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government.



“The number of people returning to Syria in the last 15 days has exceeded 25,000,” Ali Yerlikaya told the official Anadolu news agency.





AFP