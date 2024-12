Israeli military intercepts missile launched from Yemen: Army

Israel's military intercepted a missile early on Wednesday that was launched from Yemen and crossed into Israeli territory, the army said.



Sirens were activated due to the possibility of falling shrapnel from the interception, the army said in a statement.



Magen David Adom ambulance service said in a statement that it had received reports of approximately nine people injured on their way to the protected area.



"For the 5th time in a week, millions of Israelis were sent to shelter as Houthi terrorists in Yemen launched a missile attack," the Israeli military said in a post on X.





Reuters