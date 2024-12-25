News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Christmas Specials
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Erdogan says Kurdish militants in Syria will be 'buried' if they do not lay down weapons
Middle East News
2024-12-25 | 05:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Erdogan says Kurdish militants in Syria will be 'buried' if they do not lay down weapons
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Kurdish militants in Syria would either lay down their weapons or “be buried,” amid hostilities between Turkey-backed Syrian fighters and the militants since the fall of Bashar al-Assad this month.
“The separatist murderers will either bid farewell to their weapons, or they will be buried in Syrian lands along with their weapons,” Erdogan told lawmakers from his ruling AK Party in parliament.
He also said Turkey would soon open its consulate in Aleppo, and added Ankara expected an increase in traffic at its borders in the summer of next year, as some of the millions of Syrian migrants it hosts begin returning.
Reuters
Middle East News
Turkey
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Kurdish
Militants
Syria
Bashar al-Assad
Next
Syria's authorities say 1 million captagon pills torched: AFP
Turkish military kills 21 Kurdish militants in northern Syria and Iraq: Defense Ministry
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
04:43
Turkish military kills 21 Kurdish militants in northern Syria and Iraq: Defense Ministry
Middle East News
04:43
Turkish military kills 21 Kurdish militants in northern Syria and Iraq: Defense Ministry
0
Middle East News
2024-12-22
Turkey says it believes Kurdish fighters will be forced out of all Syrian territory
Middle East News
2024-12-22
Turkey says it believes Kurdish fighters will be forced out of all Syrian territory
0
Middle East News
2024-12-20
Pro-Kurdish party in Turkey says two journalists killed in Syria
Middle East News
2024-12-20
Pro-Kurdish party in Turkey says two journalists killed in Syria
0
Middle East News
2024-12-19
SDF commander: Non-Syrian Kurdish fighters to leave if truce agreed with Turkey
Middle East News
2024-12-19
SDF commander: Non-Syrian Kurdish fighters to leave if truce agreed with Turkey
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
11:38
Israel's top Finance Ministry civil servant resigns
Middle East News
11:38
Israel's top Finance Ministry civil servant resigns
0
Middle East News
11:18
Syrians protest after video showing attack on Alawite shrine: AFP
Middle East News
11:18
Syrians protest after video showing attack on Alawite shrine: AFP
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:53
Israel accuses Hamas of creating 'new obstacles' to hostage deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:53
Israel accuses Hamas of creating 'new obstacles' to hostage deal
0
World News
08:07
Pope Francis calls for 'arms to be silenced' in Christmas appeal
World News
08:07
Pope Francis calls for 'arms to be silenced' in Christmas appeal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Carlos Ghosn tells LBCI: Lebanon is my country; I am confident in its potential for reform
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Carlos Ghosn tells LBCI: Lebanon is my country; I am confident in its potential for reform
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-25
Education Minister extends student enrollment deadlines
Lebanon News
2024-11-25
Education Minister extends student enrollment deadlines
0
Middle East News
2024-11-08
Israel President says Amsterdam clash reminiscent of October 7 attack
Middle East News
2024-11-08
Israel President says Amsterdam clash reminiscent of October 7 attack
0
Middle East News
2024-12-10
Tehran says 4,000 Iranians returned from Syria since Assad's fall
Middle East News
2024-12-10
Tehran says 4,000 Iranians returned from Syria since Assad's fall
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Fate of Lebanese fighters in Syria uncertain: A legal and political process
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Fate of Lebanese fighters in Syria uncertain: A legal and political process
2
Lebanon News
06:25
Israeli strike targets alleged Hezbollah warehouses in Lebanon's Bekaa region: Source tells AFP
Lebanon News
06:25
Israeli strike targets alleged Hezbollah warehouses in Lebanon's Bekaa region: Source tells AFP
3
Lebanon News
03:59
Israeli airstrike targets house in Western Baalbek
Lebanon News
03:59
Israeli airstrike targets house in Western Baalbek
4
Lebanon News
04:05
Eighteen injured, two killed in Tripoli building collapse following fire
Lebanon News
04:05
Eighteen injured, two killed in Tripoli building collapse following fire
5
Lebanon News
09:46
Israel's troops reportedly burn house in south Lebanon's Maroun El Ras
Lebanon News
09:46
Israel's troops reportedly burn house in south Lebanon's Maroun El Ras
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Bethlehem's silent Christmas: A cry for peace in the Holy Land
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Bethlehem's silent Christmas: A cry for peace in the Holy Land
7
Lebanon News
08:27
Emirates Airlines extends flights suspension to and from Beirut until January 15
Lebanon News
08:27
Emirates Airlines extends flights suspension to and from Beirut until January 15
8
Lebanon News
07:56
Lebanese army clears unexploded Israeli rockets in Bekaa region
Lebanon News
07:56
Lebanese army clears unexploded Israeli rockets in Bekaa region
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More