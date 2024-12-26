News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Yawmiyeh
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
GCC holds extraordinary meeting in Kuwait on Syria and Lebanon supporting efforts to enhance security and stability
Middle East News
2024-12-26 | 06:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
GCC holds extraordinary meeting in Kuwait on Syria and Lebanon supporting efforts to enhance security and stability
During the 46th extraordinary meeting of GCC foreign ministers, Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi emphasized, "We affirm our support for all efforts that enhance the security and stability of Lebanon and Syria."
He stated, "Israeli attacks on Syria are a blatant violation of international laws," adding, "We commend the positive steps taken by the Syrian interim government, as well as the preservation of Syrian state institutions, and call for fostering dialogue."
For his part, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya reaffirmed his country's full support for Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity while rejecting foreign interference.
He stressed the need to halt Israeli aggressions against Lebanon, Syria, and Palestinian territories.
He also reiterated support for Palestinian rights, foremost among them the establishment of an independent state.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
GCC
Meeting
Kuwait
Lebanon
Syria
Security
Stability
Next
Fourteen Syrian police killed in ambush as unrest spreads
Iraqi delegation discusses border security with Syria's new government
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-13
Israel's four active fronts: Instability in Syria, ceasefire in Lebanon, prisoner deal in Gaza, and nuclear threat in Iran
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-13
Israel's four active fronts: Instability in Syria, ceasefire in Lebanon, prisoner deal in Gaza, and nuclear threat in Iran
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Lebanon's General Security reviews cases of 1,000 Syrians at Masnaa border, grants entry to humanitarian cases
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Lebanon's General Security reviews cases of 1,000 Syrians at Masnaa border, grants entry to humanitarian cases
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-08
PM Mikati stresses border security, maintaining Lebanon's neutrality amidst evolving situation in Syria
Lebanon News
2024-12-08
PM Mikati stresses border security, maintaining Lebanon's neutrality amidst evolving situation in Syria
0
Middle East News
2024-12-08
Jordan stresses importance of maintaining Syria's stability and security
Middle East News
2024-12-08
Jordan stresses importance of maintaining Syria's stability and security
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:14
Regional challenges cost Egypt around $7 billion of Suez Canal revenues in 2024, Sisi says
Middle East News
09:14
Regional challenges cost Egypt around $7 billion of Suez Canal revenues in 2024, Sisi says
0
Lebanon News
08:21
Haaretz cites Israeli army sources: "We will Stay in Lebanon until the Lebanese Army fully controls the South"
Lebanon News
08:21
Haaretz cites Israeli army sources: "We will Stay in Lebanon until the Lebanese Army fully controls the South"
0
Middle East News
08:02
Fourteen Syrian police killed in ambush as unrest spreads
Middle East News
08:02
Fourteen Syrian police killed in ambush as unrest spreads
0
Middle East News
06:24
Iraqi delegation discusses border security with Syria's new government
Middle East News
06:24
Iraqi delegation discusses border security with Syria's new government
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Over 40 countries voice support for UNIFIL, call for protection of peacekeepers
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Over 40 countries voice support for UNIFIL, call for protection of peacekeepers
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Baalbek-Hermel governor to LBCI: Baalbek Citadel unharmed, minor damage to nearby sites
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Baalbek-Hermel governor to LBCI: Baalbek Citadel unharmed, minor damage to nearby sites
0
Lebanon News
08:21
Haaretz cites Israeli army sources: "We will Stay in Lebanon until the Lebanese Army fully controls the South"
Lebanon News
08:21
Haaretz cites Israeli army sources: "We will Stay in Lebanon until the Lebanese Army fully controls the South"
0
Middle East News
09:14
Regional challenges cost Egypt around $7 billion of Suez Canal revenues in 2024, Sisi says
Middle East News
09:14
Regional challenges cost Egypt around $7 billion of Suez Canal revenues in 2024, Sisi says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Hochstein's upcoming visit to address ceasefire concerns: Did Israel breach the ceasefire in Baalbek strike?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Hochstein's upcoming visit to address ceasefire concerns: Did Israel breach the ceasefire in Baalbek strike?
2
Middle East News
11:18
Syrians protest after video showing attack on Alawite shrine: AFP
Middle East News
11:18
Syrians protest after video showing attack on Alawite shrine: AFP
3
Lebanon News
12:24
Large-scale demolition operation reported in Kfarkela, south Lebanon: State media says
Lebanon News
12:24
Large-scale demolition operation reported in Kfarkela, south Lebanon: State media says
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Despite war’s scars, Christmas spirit thrives in Lebanon's Tyre
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Despite war’s scars, Christmas spirit thrives in Lebanon's Tyre
5
Lebanon News
04:22
Israeli army abducts Lebanese citizen in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:22
Israeli army abducts Lebanese citizen in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
08:21
Haaretz cites Israeli army sources: "We will Stay in Lebanon until the Lebanese Army fully controls the South"
Lebanon News
08:21
Haaretz cites Israeli army sources: "We will Stay in Lebanon until the Lebanese Army fully controls the South"
7
Middle East News
12:15
Syria's authorities say Alawite shrine attack is 'old'; dates to takeover of Aleppo
Middle East News
12:15
Syria's authorities say Alawite shrine attack is 'old'; dates to takeover of Aleppo
8
Lebanon News
05:06
Lebanese Army reinforces deployment following Israeli violations in the South
Lebanon News
05:06
Lebanese Army reinforces deployment following Israeli violations in the South
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More