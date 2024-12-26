GCC holds extraordinary meeting in Kuwait on Syria and Lebanon supporting efforts to enhance security and stability

During the 46th extraordinary meeting of GCC foreign ministers, Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi emphasized, "We affirm our support for all efforts that enhance the security and stability of Lebanon and Syria."



He stated, "Israeli attacks on Syria are a blatant violation of international laws," adding, "We commend the positive steps taken by the Syrian interim government, as well as the preservation of Syrian state institutions, and call for fostering dialogue."



For his part, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya reaffirmed his country's full support for Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity while rejecting foreign interference.



He stressed the need to halt Israeli aggressions against Lebanon, Syria, and Palestinian territories.



He also reiterated support for Palestinian rights, foremost among them the establishment of an independent state.