Several airstrikes on Thursday targeted various locations in Yemen, including Sana'a International Airport and a power station in Al Hudaydah, both under the control of the Iranian-backed Houthis, according to witnesses and the Houthi movement.



The strikes also hit the Al-Dailami Airbase adjacent to the airport. The Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah channel described the attacks as "Israeli aggression."



Israel has not immediately commented on these strikes.



AFP