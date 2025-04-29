In a significant diplomatic move, Qatar and the United Kingdom reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Lebanon's ongoing reform process during the Second Qatar-UK Strategic Dialogue.



In a joint statement, Qatar and the UK agreed to enhance collaboration in Syria, with a focus on humanitarian assistance and supporting the economic recovery and reconstruction of the war-torn country.



Both nations also called for an immediate return to the ceasefire and the establishment of a credible political framework for the creation of a Palestinian state, highlighting the urgent need for action to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.



The two countries further reiterated their commitment to supporting diplomatic negotiations between the United States and Iran and expressed determination to address the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

In the Joint Statement of the Second Qatar-UK Strategic Dialogue:

Qatar and the UK call for an immediate return to the ceasefire and the creation of a credible political framework for the establishment of a Palestinian state#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/i79r2ehRYu — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) April 29, 2025