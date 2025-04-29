Qatar, UK reaffirm commitment to Lebanon's reform process — joint statement

29-04-2025 | 10:11
Qatar, UK reaffirm commitment to Lebanon's reform process — joint statement

In a significant diplomatic move, Qatar and the United Kingdom reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Lebanon's ongoing reform process during the Second Qatar-UK Strategic Dialogue.

In a joint statement, Qatar and the UK agreed to enhance collaboration in Syria, with a focus on humanitarian assistance and supporting the economic recovery and reconstruction of the war-torn country.

Both nations also called for an immediate return to the ceasefire and the establishment of a credible political framework for the creation of a Palestinian state, highlighting the urgent need for action to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The two countries further reiterated their commitment to supporting diplomatic negotiations between the United States and Iran and expressed determination to address the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Sudan.
 

