Clashes intensify in northeastern Syria as SDF and Syrian National Army trade accusations

Northeastern Syria is witnessing ongoing clashes between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), backed by the United States, and the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army near the Tishrin Dam.



The Syrian National Army recently captured the city of Manbij in northern Aleppo countryside, expelling the Syrian Democratic Forces.



This was followed by a series of explosions, the latest occurring last night when a car bomb detonated near the Grand Mosque in the city.



Both sides, the SDF and the Syrian National Army, have traded accusations over who was responsible.



SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi stated that they are ready to integrate into a new Syrian army after agreeing on suitable terms with Ahmad Al Sharaa.



Meanwhile, the Turkish Ministry of Defense has approved a request from the pro-Kurdish Turkish Peoples' Democratic Party to visit Abdullah Öcalan, the founder of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), who is serving a life sentence in solitary confinement.