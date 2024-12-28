Clashes intensify in northeastern Syria as SDF and Syrian National Army trade accusations

Middle East News
2024-12-28 | 07:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Clashes intensify in northeastern Syria as SDF and Syrian National Army trade accusations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Clashes intensify in northeastern Syria as SDF and Syrian National Army trade accusations

Northeastern Syria is witnessing ongoing clashes between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), backed by the United States, and the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army near the Tishrin Dam.

The Syrian National Army recently captured the city of Manbij in northern Aleppo countryside, expelling the Syrian Democratic Forces. 

This was followed by a series of explosions, the latest occurring last night when a car bomb detonated near the Grand Mosque in the city. 

Both sides, the SDF and the Syrian National Army, have traded accusations over who was responsible.

SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi stated that they are ready to integrate into a new Syrian army after agreeing on suitable terms with Ahmad Al Sharaa.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Ministry of Defense has approved a request from the pro-Kurdish Turkish Peoples' Democratic Party to visit Abdullah Öcalan, the founder of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), who is serving a life sentence in solitary confinement.

Middle East News

Clashes

Syria

SDF

Syrian National Army

Accusations

LBCI Next
Iraq to resume flights to Lebanon on Monday
Syrian leader Ahmad Al Sharaa holds talks with international delegations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-21

Syria's SDF says five fighters killed in strikes by Turkish-backed forces

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-19

SDF commander: Non-Syrian Kurdish fighters to leave if truce agreed with Turkey

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-19

No talk of ceasefire deal between Turkey and US-backed SDF in northern Syria: Turkish official

LBCI
World News
2024-12-12

Kurdish-led SDF 'critical' to blocking IS resurgence in Syria: Blinken

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:41

Iran says 2025 'important year' for nuclear issue

LBCI
Middle East News
10:49

Egypt completes trial run of new Suez Canal channel extension

LBCI
Middle East News
10:42

Turkish FM discusses with Blinken need to cooperate with new Syrian administration

LBCI
Middle East News
10:26

Egyptian sources to LBCI: No plans for Foreign Minister's visit to Syria yet

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:49

Egypt completes trial run of new Suez Canal channel extension

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-11

Syrian rebel leader says will dissolve toppled regime forces, close prisons: Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-04

Lebanon's presidential election: Two perspectives emerge ahead of January session

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike hits near Beirut's airport runway (Video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel plans prolonged Lebanon stay past 60-day ceasefire: Key details

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:30

Hezbollah MP Fadlallah accuses Israel of exploiting ceasefire to target front-line villages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Wadi al-Hujair transformed: Israel's incursion sparks fears of further advances

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Israeli soldiers vandalize and loot South Lebanon's Naqoura fishermen's port

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

Security official says Lebanon returns 70 Syrian officers and soldiers to their country

LBCI
Middle East News
02:59

Syrian security operations expand in southern Latakia and Baniyas: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:05

Israeli forces claim to destroy 'Hezbollah' tunnel and offensive infrastructure in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

Iraq to resume flights to Lebanon on Monday

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More