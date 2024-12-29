French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the "urgent need" to deliver "massive humanitarian aid" to the Gaza Strip, which is facing a "catastrophic situation" and "unbearable human losses," the Elysee said in a statement on Saturday.



The statement quoted Macron as saying that "after 15 months of conflict, it is more urgent than ever to secure the release of all hostages held by Hamas, achieve a permanent ceasefire, and allow wide-scale humanitarian aid to reach the people of Gaza."



The Elysee clarified that Macron made these remarks during two phone calls, the first on Friday with Jordan's King Abdullah II and the second on Saturday with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.



The statement also quoted Macron confirming France's "readiness" to continue "joint humanitarian efforts" with Jordan to deliver "aid directly to the Gaza Strip."



Macron also expressed "a desire to work with all regional partners on the day after [the end of the war in Gaza] to effectively implement a two-state solution, particularly within the framework of the joint summit to be held with Saudi Arabia next June."



On another note, the French president emphasized to the two Arab leaders that "the fall of Bashar al-Assad represents an opportunity for Syria and the entire region," stressing the importance of "protecting minorities" and "continuing the fight against terrorism."



Regarding Lebanon, Macron stated that it is crucial to "complete the electoral process to elect a president."