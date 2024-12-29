France's Macron highlights Gaza's catastrophic situation, urges action on Lebanon's presidency

Middle East News
2024-12-29 | 06:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
France&#39;s Macron highlights Gaza&#39;s catastrophic situation, urges action on Lebanon&#39;s presidency
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
France's Macron highlights Gaza's catastrophic situation, urges action on Lebanon's presidency

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the "urgent need" to deliver "massive humanitarian aid" to the Gaza Strip, which is facing a "catastrophic situation" and "unbearable human losses," the Elysee said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement quoted Macron as saying that "after 15 months of conflict, it is more urgent than ever to secure the release of all hostages held by Hamas, achieve a permanent ceasefire, and allow wide-scale humanitarian aid to reach the people of Gaza."

The Elysee clarified that Macron made these remarks during two phone calls, the first on Friday with Jordan's King Abdullah II and the second on Saturday with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The statement also quoted Macron confirming France's "readiness" to continue "joint humanitarian efforts" with Jordan to deliver "aid directly to the Gaza Strip."

Macron also expressed "a desire to work with all regional partners on the day after [the end of the war in Gaza] to effectively implement a two-state solution, particularly within the framework of the joint summit to be held with Saudi Arabia next June."

On another note, the French president emphasized to the two Arab leaders that "the fall of Bashar al-Assad represents an opportunity for Syria and the entire region," stressing the importance of "protecting minorities" and "continuing the fight against terrorism."

Regarding Lebanon, Macron stated that it is crucial to "complete the electoral process to elect a president."
 

Lebanon News

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

France

Emmanuel Macron

Gaza Strip

Lebanon

Syria

Elysee

Jordan

King Abdullah II

Egypt

Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Saudi Arabia

LBCI Next
Ismail Haniyeh assassination: New details emerge in Israeli report
Gaza Health Ministry says 30 killed in past 24 hours
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-11

Bou Habib discusses with Jordanian FM developments in Syria and ceasefire in Lebanon

LBCI
Sports News
2024-11-25

Lebanon wins 89-64 over Syria, qualifies for FIBA Asia Cup 2025 in Saudi Arabia

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Shebaa Farms: The disputed land at the crossroads of Lebanon, Syria, and Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
10:26

Egyptian sources to LBCI: No plans for Foreign Minister's visit to Syria yet

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:25

Seven killed in Israeli strike on Gaza hospital, Palestinian civil defense says

LBCI
Middle East News
08:06

Ismail Haniyeh assassination: New details emerge in Israeli report

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:17

Gaza Health Ministry says 30 killed in past 24 hours

LBCI
Middle East News
05:37

Turkey's jailed PKK leader, Abdullah Ocalan, is reported to suggest he might be ready to end insurgency

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-04

Lebanese Army begins redeployment in Shebaa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-25

Syrians protest after video showing attack on Alawite shrine: AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-23

Massive Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's Basta: Was Hezbollah's Mohammad Haidar the target?

LBCI
World News
08:18

Both Jeju Air black boxes found: Official says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Israeli soldiers vandalize and loot South Lebanon's Naqoura fishermen's port

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Israel's regional strategy: Lebanon border reinforcements and Yemen offensive

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

LF leader Geagea says ceasefire enforcement is the government's responsibility, calls for full implementation of Resolution 1701

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Shebaa Farms: The disputed land at the crossroads of Lebanon, Syria, and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Inside Syria's Captagon empire: Syrian regime's survival through Captagon trade and its regional impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

Partial road collapse cuts off connection between Lebanon's Nabatieh and Nabatieh al-Fawqa (Pictures)

LBCI
World News
05:17

Plane crash kills at least 167 in 'worst' airline disaster in South Korea

LBCI
World News
04:05

South Korea Jeju Air plane crash death toll jumps to 151: Fire department

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More