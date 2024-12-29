News
Tourist killed in Egypt Red Sea shark attack: Environment ministry says
Middle East News
2024-12-29 | 08:38
Tourist killed in Egypt Red Sea shark attack: Environment ministry says
A shark attack off Egypt's Red Sea coast left one tourist killed and another injured, the country's environment ministry said on Sunday.
"Two foreigners were attacked by a shark in the northern Marsa Alam area, which led to the injury of one and the death of the other," the statement said.
AFP
Middle East News
Egypt
Tourist
Red Sea
Shark
Attack
