Turkey ready to supply power to Syria and Lebanon, Energy Minister says
Middle East News
2024-12-30 | 04:04
Turkey ready to supply power to Syria and Lebanon, Energy Minister says
Turkey is ready to supply electricity to Syria and Lebanon, and a team of government officials is already in Syria working on resolving its energy issues, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.
Turkey, which backed rebels in neighboring Syria who toppled Bashar al-Assad this month after a 13-year civil war, has reopened its embassy in Damascus and already conducted high-level contacts with new de-facto leader Ahmad Al Sharaa.
"Maybe the electricity that Syria and Lebanon need will initially be met by exporting it from Turkey, and of course, we can see the picture a little more after seeing the situation in the transmission network," Bayraktar told reporters in Turkey's southeastern city of Sanliurfa.
The ministry delegation arrived in Damascus on Saturday and, according to Bayraktar's previous comments, was going to discuss possible energy cooperation, including transmitting electricity to ease power shortages.
Reuters
Middle East News
2024-12-27
Turkey seeks to provide power to Syria, collaborate on oil, gas: Newspaper says
Middle East News
2024-12-27
Turkey seeks to provide power to Syria, collaborate on oil, gas: Newspaper says
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-18
Lebanon, Turkey vow to support Syria's recovery and reconstruction efforts
Lebanon News
2024-12-18
Lebanon, Turkey vow to support Syria's recovery and reconstruction efforts
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-28
Shebaa Farms: The disputed land at the crossroads of Lebanon, Syria, and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-28
Shebaa Farms: The disputed land at the crossroads of Lebanon, Syria, and Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-28
Security official says Lebanon returns 70 Syrian officers and soldiers to their country
Lebanon News
2024-12-28
Security official says Lebanon returns 70 Syrian officers and soldiers to their country
Middle East News
07:45
Syria's new rulers appoint Maysaa Sabrine as central bank governor
Middle East News
07:45
Syria's new rulers appoint Maysaa Sabrine as central bank governor
0
World News
07:36
Germany plans $62 mln boost for Syrian schools, projects
World News
07:36
Germany plans $62 mln boost for Syrian schools, projects
0
Middle East News
06:29
Iran confirms arrest of Italian journalist Cecilia Sala: State media
Middle East News
06:29
Iran confirms arrest of Italian journalist Cecilia Sala: State media
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:46
Gaza's Health Ministry says 27 killed in 24 hours
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:46
Gaza's Health Ministry says 27 killed in 24 hours
0
Lebanon News
05:08
Lebanon yet to set hearing date for Abdul Rahman al-Qaradawi amid Interpol warrant
Lebanon News
05:08
Lebanon yet to set hearing date for Abdul Rahman al-Qaradawi amid Interpol warrant
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-13
History of Nabatieh's market: Israel seeks to erase cultural heritage by targeting Nabatieh in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-13
History of Nabatieh's market: Israel seeks to erase cultural heritage by targeting Nabatieh in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-04
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah commander 'Riad Rida Ghazzawi' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-04
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah commander 'Riad Rida Ghazzawi' in South Lebanon
0
World News
04:46
South Korea investigators request arrest warrant for Yoon over martial law
World News
04:46
South Korea investigators request arrest warrant for Yoon over martial law
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Syrians attacked in Tripoli: Suspicion sparks mob justice - The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Syrians attacked in Tripoli: Suspicion sparks mob justice - The details
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel plans extended stay in Lebanon, delays return of northern residents as border tensions rise
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel plans extended stay in Lebanon, delays return of northern residents as border tensions rise
3
Lebanon News
00:41
Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi claims military victory over Hezbollah
Lebanon News
00:41
Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi claims military victory over Hezbollah
4
Lebanon News
08:47
Israel's violations in south Lebanon raise concerns over prolonged military presence: LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh reports
Lebanon News
08:47
Israel's violations in south Lebanon raise concerns over prolonged military presence: LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh reports
5
Lebanon News
10:18
Israel's army conducts major demolition operation in Meiss El Jabal, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:18
Israel's army conducts major demolition operation in Meiss El Jabal, south Lebanon
6
Middle East News
08:06
Ismail Haniyeh assassination: New details emerge in Israeli report
Middle East News
08:06
Ismail Haniyeh assassination: New details emerge in Israeli report
7
Middle East News
04:04
Turkey ready to supply power to Syria and Lebanon, Energy Minister says
Middle East News
04:04
Turkey ready to supply power to Syria and Lebanon, Energy Minister says
8
Lebanon News
11:43
South Lebanon's Khiam searches persist as Lebanese Civil Defense recovers more victims
Lebanon News
11:43
South Lebanon's Khiam searches persist as Lebanese Civil Defense recovers more victims
