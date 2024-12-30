Turkey ready to supply power to Syria and Lebanon, Energy Minister says

Turkey is ready to supply electricity to Syria and Lebanon, and a team of government officials is already in Syria working on resolving its energy issues, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.



Turkey, which backed rebels in neighboring Syria who toppled Bashar al-Assad this month after a 13-year civil war, has reopened its embassy in Damascus and already conducted high-level contacts with new de-facto leader Ahmad Al Sharaa.



"Maybe the electricity that Syria and Lebanon need will initially be met by exporting it from Turkey, and of course, we can see the picture a little more after seeing the situation in the transmission network," Bayraktar told reporters in Turkey's southeastern city of Sanliurfa.



The ministry delegation arrived in Damascus on Saturday and, according to Bayraktar's previous comments, was going to discuss possible energy cooperation, including transmitting electricity to ease power shortages.



Reuters