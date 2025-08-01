Beirut Port container traffic surges nearly 39% in July 2025, highest since 2019

The Beirut Port Authority announced in a statement that container traffic in July 2025 reached nearly 100,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), marking an increase of about 39% compared to the same month in 2024, which recorded 72,000 TEU.



This is the highest figure recorded by the port in terms of container terminal activity (operated by CMA CGM) since 2019, reflecting a growing momentum in operational performance and confirming the port’s return as a key facility on the maritime transport map of the Eastern Mediterranean.



The authority noted that this progress results from several cumulative factors, most notably improved operational infrastructure, smooth service flow, and the renewed confidence of shipping companies that have started to reintegrate Beirut Port into their regular shipping routes.



The port management reaffirmed its commitment to continuing to improve the work environment and developing services to sustain this positive performance.