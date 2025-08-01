Beirut Port container traffic surges nearly 39% in July 2025, highest since 2019

Lebanon News
01-08-2025 | 05:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Beirut Port container traffic surges nearly 39% in July 2025, highest since 2019
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Beirut Port container traffic surges nearly 39% in July 2025, highest since 2019

The Beirut Port Authority announced in a statement that container traffic in July 2025 reached nearly 100,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), marking an increase of about 39% compared to the same month in 2024, which recorded 72,000 TEU.

This is the highest figure recorded by the port in terms of container terminal activity (operated by CMA CGM) since 2019, reflecting a growing momentum in operational performance and confirming the port’s return as a key facility on the maritime transport map of the Eastern Mediterranean.

The authority noted that this progress results from several cumulative factors, most notably improved operational infrastructure, smooth service flow, and the renewed confidence of shipping companies that have started to reintegrate Beirut Port into their regular shipping routes.

The port management reaffirmed its commitment to continuing to improve the work environment and developing services to sustain this positive performance.
 

Lebanon News

Beirut Port

Container

Traffic

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Bahaa Hariri calls for exclusive state control of arms on Lebanese Army’s 80th anniversary
President Aoun receives outgoing UNHCR director for farewell meeting
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:45

Tripoli Port marks growth with return of one of world’s largest container ships

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-05

Israeli media: Strike on Beirut's southern suburbs will be 'largest' since ceasefire

LBCI
World News
2025-07-07

Nearly 450,000 Afghans left Iran since June 1

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-25

Tourism chief says Beirut airport traffic rising but falls short of summer hopes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

Justice Minister hails long-awaited judicial independence law as a milestone for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

MEA announces additional flight adjustments from August 2 to 7

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:00

Minister Jaber addresses confusion over taxes on foreign currency bond provisions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Lebanese PM Salam meets Indonesian Ambassador, discusses bilateral ties

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-30

Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel

LBCI
World News
2025-04-24

US deports Iraqi man at center of debate on refugee policy

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-30

Syrian state media says 11 dead in new clashes near Damascus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Lebanese expatriates voice concern: What’s next for the 2026 elections?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Israel strikes eastern Lebanon mountains and Brital

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:45

Lebanon's Parliament approves bank restructuring law tied to financial gap legislation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Lebanese expatriates voice concern: What’s next for the 2026 elections?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

State over arms: Lebanon seeks unity ahead of crucial Cabinet meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Army Day address: Lebanese President Aoun outlines achievements and challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Israeli army strikes 'Hezbollah targets' in South Lebanon and Bekaa Valley

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

With Gaza war 'under fire,' Netanyahu looks to Washington for support

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

Be ready to dance 💃 the night away on the beautiful beats of Jason Derulo! Don’t miss out on this event as part of the Byblos International Festival. Get your tickets now!

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More