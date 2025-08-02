Hamas says it won't disarm unless independent Palestinian state established

Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-08-2025 | 10:04
Hamas says it won&#39;t disarm unless independent Palestinian state established
0min
Hamas says it won't disarm unless independent Palestinian state established

Hamas said on Saturday that it would not lay down arms unless an independent Palestinian state is established.

In a statement, the Palestinian militant faction said its "armed resistance ... cannot be relinquished except through the full restoration of our national rights, foremost among them the establishment of an independent, fully sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital."

Indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel aimed at securing a 60-day ceasefire in the Gaza war and a deal for the release of hostages ended last week in deadlock.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Middle East

Israel

Palestine

Gaza

Hamas

Politics

d-none hideMe
d-none hideMe
d-none hideMe
d-none hideMe
d-none hideMe
