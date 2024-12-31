Syria's new rulers confirm appointment of Murhaf Abu Qasra as defense minister

Middle East News
2024-12-31 | 04:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syria&#39;s new rulers confirm appointment of Murhaf Abu Qasra as defense minister
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syria's new rulers confirm appointment of Murhaf Abu Qasra as defense minister

Syria's new rulers confirmed the appointment of Murhaf Abu Qasra as defense minister in the new interim government, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

Reuters reported from an official source on Dec. 21 the appointment of Abu Qasra, a leading figure in the insurgency which toppled Bashar al-Assad.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Syria

Murhaf Abu Qasra

Bashar al-Assad

LBCI Next
Gaza healthcare on 'brink of total collapse' due to Israeli strikes: UN
US officials press Syria on missing Americans, ISIS fight, and Iranian resurgence
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

Bashar al-Assad denies 'planned' departure from Syria - Statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-08

Bashar al-Assad flees: Opposition's rapid takeover of Damascus without resistance shocks Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-08

Syrian rebels announce 'new era' after 'tyrant' Bashar al-Assad 'fled'

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-08

Syrian opposition group based in Turkey says Damascus is now 'without Bashar al-Assad'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:54

US strikes Houthi targets in Yemen capital, coast: CENTCOM

LBCI
Middle East News
08:47

Syrian foreign minister calls for Kuwait's embassy in Damascus to reopen

LBCI
Middle East News
06:44

Shin Bet claims responsibility for Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri's assassination in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
05:37

France says it carried out missile strikes against ISIS in Syria last weekend

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Spain's FM discusses with Lebanese counterpart Israeli war with €500,000 in humanitarian aid to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Updated toll of Israeli airstrikes: Four killed in Bint Jbeil, seven killed in Baalbek-Hermel

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-30

Turkey ready to supply power to Syria and Lebanon, Energy Minister says

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-25

Israeli army claims military capabilities 'fully mobilized' as it strikes Iran

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Ongoing operations in Lebanon: Israel seeks economic sanctions against Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Border realities: Israel's actions test ceasefire agreement with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:11

Israel warns southern Lebanon residents against traveling south: Spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:29

Lebanon announces new fuel prices

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon's presidency: Domestic and international efforts mount ahead of January session

LBCI
Middle East News
06:44

Shin Bet claims responsibility for Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri's assassination in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

Joint patrol from the Lebanese army and UNIFIL enter Chamaa for first time since the ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Israeli gunfire injures resident in Rmeich, south Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More