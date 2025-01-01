News
Syrian Health Minister tells LBCI: International aid is humanitarian and not subject to the Caesar Act
Middle East News
2025-01-01 | 11:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Syrian Health Minister tells LBCI: International aid is humanitarian and not subject to the Caesar Act
Syrian Interim Health Minister Maher Al-Sharaa clarified to LBCI that the aid from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and other nations is humanitarian and aimed at recovery and, therefore, not subject to the Caesar Act or other sanctions imposed on Syria.
He noted, “Today, there is significant diplomatic activity in Damascus, with Washington leading the way. Thus, we see the lifting of sanctions on Syria as only a matter of time,” he said.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center stated that Saudi Arabia prioritizes aiding Syria by focusing on rehabilitating the energy sector.
The center recognizes the severe crises affecting electricity, food, and health in Syria and plans to address them.
He added, “We will soon send fuel-laden trucks to Syria through Jordan, and we are working to help Syria achieve early recovery and then move toward reconstruction.”
Middle East News
Syria
Health Minister
Aid
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
