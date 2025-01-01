Syrian Health Minister tells LBCI: International aid is humanitarian and not subject to the Caesar Act

Middle East News
2025-01-01 | 11:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syrian Health Minister tells LBCI: International aid is humanitarian and not subject to the Caesar Act
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syrian Health Minister tells LBCI: International aid is humanitarian and not subject to the Caesar Act

Syrian Interim Health Minister Maher Al-Sharaa clarified to LBCI that the aid from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and other nations is humanitarian and aimed at recovery and, therefore, not subject to the Caesar Act or other sanctions imposed on Syria.

He noted, “Today, there is significant diplomatic activity in Damascus, with Washington leading the way. Thus, we see the lifting of sanctions on Syria as only a matter of time,” he said.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center stated that Saudi Arabia prioritizes aiding Syria by focusing on rehabilitating the energy sector. 

The center recognizes the severe crises affecting electricity, food, and health in Syria and plans to address them. 

He added, “We will soon send fuel-laden trucks to Syria through Jordan, and we are working to help Syria achieve early recovery and then move toward reconstruction.”

Middle East News

Syria

Health Minister

Aid

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

LBCI Next
Syria's new Information Minister promises free press
Israelis barred from World Indoor Bowls Championships
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-30

Syrian FM accepts invitation to visit Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-30

Ukrainian FM says: Kyiv to send more food aid shipments to Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-24

Qatar calls for swift lifting of sanctions imposed on Syria

LBCI
World News
2024-12-18

France set to host Syria meeting, cautious on aid, sanctions lifting

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Israeli army plans to reinforce border with Lebanon, prepares for withdrawal from Western sector

LBCI
Middle East News
11:58

Iran summons Saudi envoy over execution of citizens: Foreign Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
11:52

Syrian leadership sources tell LBCI: National conference postponed, expected in January's second half

LBCI
Middle East News
08:27

Saudi Arabia executes six Iranians convicted of drug trafficking

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-12-29

Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa says holding elections could take up to four years

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

PM Mikati thanks Italy, Qatar, and Jordan for efforts to halt Israeli aggression on Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-27

Israel plans prolonged Lebanon stay past 60-day ceasefire: Key details

LBCI
World News
11:23

Biden says US 'will not tolerate' attacks after New Orleans truck-ramming

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah arms depot in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
07:36

Khamenei says: Lebanon and Yemen are symbols of resistance and will prevail, predicts US will leave region 'humiliated'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Israeli army plans to reinforce border with Lebanon, prepares for withdrawal from Western sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Devastation in South Lebanon: Religious and historical sites damaged amid war

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:44

Israeli forces set fire to homes in Aitaroun, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Middle East News
11:33

Syrian Health Minister tells LBCI: International aid is humanitarian and not subject to the Caesar Act

LBCI
Middle East News
11:52

Syrian leadership sources tell LBCI: National conference postponed, expected in January's second half

LBCI
World News
11:20

Trump links deadly New Orleans crowd attack to illegal immigration

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More