Syria to include all sectors in new government, FM says
Middle East News
2025-01-03 | 07:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Syria to include all sectors in new government, FM says
Syria's foreign minister has told Saudi Arabian officials that the new leadership in Damascus wants to set up a government involving all parts of Syrian society following the overthrow of Bashar Al-Assad last month.
Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Shibani was making the first foreign trip by a member of Syria's new administration as Western and regional powers seek signs on whether it will impose strict Islamic rule or show inclusivity in government.
Al-Shibani and Syria's defense minister met with Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman in Riyadh on Thursday.
"Through our visit, we conveyed our national vision of establishing a government based on partnership and efficiency that includes all Syrian components, and working to launch an economic development plan that opens the way for investment, establishes strategic partnerships, and improves living and service conditions," Al-Shibani said in a post on X.
Reuters
Middle East News
Syria
Saudi Arabia
Damascus
Bashar Al-Assad
Asaad Hassan Al-Shiban
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:24
Gaza health ministry says 77 killed in 24 hours
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:24
Gaza health ministry says 77 killed in 24 hours
0
Middle East News
09:36
Visiting French FM calls for destruction of Syria chemical weapons
Middle East News
09:36
Visiting French FM calls for destruction of Syria chemical weapons
0
Middle East News
07:35
French, German FMs meet Syria's de facto leader
Middle East News
07:35
French, German FMs meet Syria's de facto leader
0
Middle East News
07:24
Israel's military says two projectiles fired from northern Gaza
Middle East News
07:24
Israel's military says two projectiles fired from northern Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
PM Mikati receives call from Blinken; air bridge between KSA and Lebanon to launch Saturday
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
PM Mikati receives call from Blinken; air bridge between KSA and Lebanon to launch Saturday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-01
Israeli forces set fire to homes in Aitaroun, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
2025-01-01
Israeli forces set fire to homes in Aitaroun, South Lebanon: NNA
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
MP Khawaja to LBCI: Israel's internal struggles limit its ability to expand conflict to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
MP Khawaja to LBCI: Israel's internal struggles limit its ability to expand conflict to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Guterres says attacks on UNIFIL in Lebanon constitute a war crime
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Guterres says attacks on UNIFIL in Lebanon constitute a war crime
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Damage from Israel's aggression in 2024 vs. 2006: Lebanon's housing recovery faces major setbacks
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Damage from Israel's aggression in 2024 vs. 2006: Lebanon's housing recovery faces major setbacks
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Proposals for expanded buffer zone: Israel's withdrawal from South Lebanon stirs controversy
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Proposals for expanded buffer zone: Israel's withdrawal from South Lebanon stirs controversy
3
Lebanon News
06:45
Lebanese army responds to gunfire after Syrians try to reopen illegal crossing
Lebanon News
06:45
Lebanese army responds to gunfire after Syrians try to reopen illegal crossing
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From observation posts to occupation: Israel's plans along the Lebanese border
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From observation posts to occupation: Israel's plans along the Lebanese border
5
Lebanon News
12:47
Israeli army targets Hezbollah rocket launchers in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
Lebanon News
12:47
Israeli army targets Hezbollah rocket launchers in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
6
Lebanon News
04:10
Lebanon grants entry to Iranian diplomatic bags after embassy clarification
Lebanon News
04:10
Lebanon grants entry to Iranian diplomatic bags after embassy clarification
7
Lebanon News
06:32
Syria puts entry restrictions on Lebanese after border clash: Security sources tell AFP
Lebanon News
06:32
Syria puts entry restrictions on Lebanese after border clash: Security sources tell AFP
8
Lebanon News
04:51
Ceasefire monitoring continues as Israeli violations persist in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:51
Ceasefire monitoring continues as Israeli violations persist in southern Lebanon
