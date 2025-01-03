Syria to include all sectors in new government, FM says

2025-01-03 | 07:55
Syria to include all sectors in new government, FM says
Syria to include all sectors in new government, FM says

Syria's foreign minister has told Saudi Arabian officials that the new leadership in Damascus wants to set up a government involving all parts of Syrian society following the overthrow of Bashar Al-Assad last month.

Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Shibani was making the first foreign trip by a member of Syria's new administration as Western and regional powers seek signs on whether it will impose strict Islamic rule or show inclusivity in government.

Al-Shibani and Syria's defense minister met with Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman in Riyadh on Thursday.

"Through our visit, we conveyed our national vision of establishing a government based on partnership and efficiency that includes all Syrian components, and working to launch an economic development plan that opens the way for investment, establishes strategic partnerships, and improves living and service conditions," Al-Shibani said in a post on X.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Syria

Saudi Arabia

Damascus

Bashar Al-Assad

Asaad Hassan Al-Shiban

