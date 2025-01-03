Visiting French FM calls for destruction of Syria chemical weapons

France's foreign minister on Friday called on Syria's new rulers to swiftly contact a chemical weapons watchdog so they can inspect and destroy stockpiles belonging to the former authorities.



Jean-Noel Barrot said he will call on the transitional authorities "to appeal to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons so that this organization can quickly send a team to Syria and begin to assess and proceed with the destruction of chemical weapons stocks."



AFP