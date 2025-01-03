Visiting French FM calls for destruction of Syria chemical weapons

Middle East News
2025-01-03 | 09:36
High views
Visiting French FM calls for destruction of Syria chemical weapons
Visiting French FM calls for destruction of Syria chemical weapons

France's foreign minister on Friday called on Syria's new rulers to swiftly contact a chemical weapons watchdog so they can inspect and destroy stockpiles belonging to the former authorities.

Jean-Noel Barrot said he will call on the transitional authorities "to appeal to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons so that this organization can quickly send a team to Syria and begin to assess and proceed with the destruction of chemical weapons stocks."

AFP

Middle East News

France

Syria

Jean-Noel Barrot

