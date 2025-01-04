Egypt sends aid plane to Syria for the first time since Assad’s fall

An aid plane dispatched by Cairo landed at Damascus International Airport, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.



This marks the first such initiative between the two countries since the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.



The ministry stated, "An Egyptian aid plane has arrived in Damascus, operated by EgyptAir, carrying 15 tons of relief supplies, medicines, and food provided by the Egyptian Red Crescent to the Syrian Arab Red Crescent."



It added, "The delivery of aid reflects the Egyptian people's commitment to supporting their Syrian brothers, emphasizing solidarity amid the historic ties that bind the two nations."



According to "Al Qahera," the aid shipment includes medical supplies, relief materials, tents, food, and medicines.



AFP