Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



In a session to assess the security situation on the northern front, Israel decided to establish twelve military positions along the Lebanese border, opposite each Israeli town, as the first step to ensure the security of northern towns and the border region.



The army, as previously revealed, is preparing to move the border line with Lebanon to the Blue Line, with the area between the current border and the Blue Line designated as a "safe zone" for Israelis. This would allow the army to monitor and track movements of the other side.



This decision comes as the Israeli army claims its failure to withdraw from the town of Naqoura was due to the Lebanese army's request to the Ceasefire Monitoring Committee for an immediate Israeli withdrawal from the western sector, a request that the committee rejected, according to several Israeli media outlets on Friday.



For its part, the army says it plans to withdraw from the area in the coming days, awaiting meetings expected early next week with U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein, who is due to arrive just before the 60-day deadline for complete withdrawal from Lebanon.



Meanwhile, several security and military officials have confirmed that the army continues to prepare to remain in Lebanon beyond the agreed-upon timeframe.



The army expects Lebanon to present a report to the U.S. envoy, protesting Israeli violations, while Tel Aviv insists its operations are linked to the Lebanese army's failure to take steps to eliminate Hezbollah's capabilities.



Amid ongoing security escalation, northern leaders and residents have announced plans for escalating protests to compel the army to establish a buffer zone before its withdrawal from Lebanon.



David Azulay, the Head of the Council of Metula, called on decision-makers to amend the agreement with Lebanon to prioritize the implementation of Resolution 1559 or establish a buffer zone with sufficient depth to ensure the security of the borders and residents.