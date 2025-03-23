Pope sends thanks in first public appearance since Feb 14

Pope sends thanks in first public appearance since Feb 14
Pope sends thanks in first public appearance since Feb 14

Pope Francis greeted and thanked the faithful from a balcony of Rome's Gemelli hospital Sunday, the first time the 88-year-old has been seen in public since his admission on February 14.

"Thank you, everyone," a weak-sounding Francis said into a microphone, as he sat in a wheelchair waving gently to hundreds of people gathered below, doing a thumbs-up sign.


AFP
 

World News

Pope Francis

Public

Appearance

Hospital

