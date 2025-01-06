UN envoy arrives in Yemeni capital in bid to quell tensions

A spokesperson said the United Nations' Yemen mediator arrived in Yemen's capital on Monday as part of a bid to subdue heightened tensions in his first visit in almost two years.



The trip comes amid intensified Israeli and U.S. strikes on Houthi strongholds in the past two weeks in response to the Iran-backed militants launching missiles and drones toward Israel.



The strikes disrupted operations at Sanaa International Airport, Hodeidah, and Saleef ports, the main aid entries.



The Iran-aligned Houthis have controlled most parts of Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa, since seizing power in 2014 and early 2015.



They are playing an escalating role in the Middle East in a campaign aimed at supporting Palestinians in the Gaza war.



The U.N. mediator Hans Grundberg aims to "improve the environment for the resolution of the conflict (and) prepare the ground for concrete actions for advancing the peace process" in a series of national and regional meetings in the coming days, his spokesperson Ismini Palla told Reuters.



Grundberg, a Swedish diplomat, will also push for the release of U.N. staff and others currently being held there, Palla said.



Reuters