News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
15
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Conversations with Ricardo Karam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
15
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pressure on Lebanon and Syria: Israel conducts major northern drill
News Bulletin Reports
07-12-2025 | 12:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Pressure on Lebanon and Syria: Israel conducts major northern drill
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israel carried out a large-scale military drill on Sunday in the sensitive Shebaa Farms–Mount Hermon area, a zone its security agencies classify as one of the most strategically important along the northern front.
The exercise, which included heavy explosives and extensive use of live munitions, sent shockwaves across towns in northern Israel and South Lebanon.
The drill was ordered days after the assassination of Hezbollah's No. 2 commander, Haytham Tabtabai, as Israeli forces prepared for any potential response from the group.
Simultaneously, Israel's military intelligence claimed Hezbollah continues to expand its capabilities on two tracks: smuggling various types of missiles and anti-armor rockets, as well as parts for drones damaged in fighting with Israel; and constructing new sites, bases, and command posts, while moving portions of its military activity underground.
Despite these assessments, Israeli officials maintain that a new round of fighting with Lebanon is unlikely due to sustained American pressure to avoid escalation.
Israel's choice of the Shebaa Farms–Mount Hermon area for the drill comes as it prepares to receive U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz on Monday. Tel Aviv plans to discuss the Gaza and Lebanon files with him, as well as the Syrian issue, ahead of the scheduled Netanyahu–Trump meeting in Washington at the end of the month.
As part of its diplomatic messaging, Israel is expected to float a proposal that would see it retain control of Mount Hermon in exchange for returning the Shebaa Farms to Damascus, territory it considers Syrian land.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Pressure
Lebanon
Syria
Israel
Drill
Next
Five decades of Assad rule end: How a surprise rebel drive ended Assad's grip on Syria
Lebanon–Israel negotiations: Is adding more civilians now on the table?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-06
Israel keeps northern front open as pressure builds on Lebanon over Hezbollah’s weapons—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-06
Israel keeps northern front open as pressure builds on Lebanon over Hezbollah’s weapons—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-20
US pressure and regional tensions: Israel and Syria near landmark security agreement
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-20
US pressure and regional tensions: Israel and Syria near landmark security agreement
0
Middle East News
2025-09-16
Under US pressure, Syria and Israel inch toward security deal: Reuters
Middle East News
2025-09-16
Under US pressure, Syria and Israel inch toward security deal: Reuters
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-19
Talk of border negotiations: Israeli army launches major northern drills along Lebanon's border
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-19
Talk of border negotiations: Israeli army launches major northern drills along Lebanon's border
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Five decades of Assad rule end: How a surprise rebel drive ended Assad's grip on Syria
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Five decades of Assad rule end: How a surprise rebel drive ended Assad's grip on Syria
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-06
Lebanon–Israel negotiations: Is adding more civilians now on the table?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-06
Lebanon–Israel negotiations: Is adding more civilians now on the table?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-06
Heightened border alert in northern Israel as Lebanon diplomacy continues — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-06
Heightened border alert in northern Israel as Lebanon diplomacy continues — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-06
Lebanon turns to diplomacy as Israel threats loom — can talks hold?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-06
Lebanon turns to diplomacy as Israel threats loom — can talks hold?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-10-27
Erdogan hails Eurofighter deal as 'new symbol' of strategic ties with UK
World News
2025-10-27
Erdogan hails Eurofighter deal as 'new symbol' of strategic ties with UK
0
World News
2025-11-05
US government shutdown enters 36th day, becoming longest ever
World News
2025-11-05
US government shutdown enters 36th day, becoming longest ever
0
Middle East News
2025-11-07
Iran condemns 'savage' Israeli attacks on Lebanon
Middle East News
2025-11-07
Iran condemns 'savage' Israeli attacks on Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2025-10-21
Syria directs banks to cover 100% of losses linked to Lebanon’s financial crisis
Middle East News
2025-10-21
Syria directs banks to cover 100% of losses linked to Lebanon’s financial crisis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:31
UNIFIL commander to Israeli Channel 12: No evidence Hezbollah is rebuilding south of Litani
Lebanon News
11:31
UNIFIL commander to Israeli Channel 12: No evidence Hezbollah is rebuilding south of Litani
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Pressure on Lebanon and Syria: Israel conducts major northern drill
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Pressure on Lebanon and Syria: Israel conducts major northern drill
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Five decades of Assad rule end: How a surprise rebel drive ended Assad's grip on Syria
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Five decades of Assad rule end: How a surprise rebel drive ended Assad's grip on Syria
4
Lebanon News
06:45
Lebanese PM Salam: Financial gap bill to be finalized this month, elections on schedule
Lebanon News
06:45
Lebanese PM Salam: Financial gap bill to be finalized this month, elections on schedule
5
Lebanon News
12:04
Walid Jumblatt rejects negotiations' under fire'
Lebanon News
12:04
Walid Jumblatt rejects negotiations' under fire'
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:20
Israeli army chief says withdrawal line in Gaza is 'new border'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:20
Israeli army chief says withdrawal line in Gaza is 'new border'
7
Middle East News
08:49
Iran awaits second plane of nationals deported from US
Middle East News
08:49
Iran awaits second plane of nationals deported from US
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:21
Netanyahu says expects to move to second phase of Gaza truce 'shortly'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:21
Netanyahu says expects to move to second phase of Gaza truce 'shortly'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More