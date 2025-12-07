Pressure on Lebanon and Syria: Israel conducts major northern drill

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israel carried out a large-scale military drill on Sunday in the sensitive Shebaa Farms–Mount Hermon area, a zone its security agencies classify as one of the most strategically important along the northern front.



The exercise, which included heavy explosives and extensive use of live munitions, sent shockwaves across towns in northern Israel and South Lebanon.



The drill was ordered days after the assassination of Hezbollah's No. 2 commander, Haytham Tabtabai, as Israeli forces prepared for any potential response from the group.



Simultaneously, Israel's military intelligence claimed Hezbollah continues to expand its capabilities on two tracks: smuggling various types of missiles and anti-armor rockets, as well as parts for drones damaged in fighting with Israel; and constructing new sites, bases, and command posts, while moving portions of its military activity underground.



Despite these assessments, Israeli officials maintain that a new round of fighting with Lebanon is unlikely due to sustained American pressure to avoid escalation.



Israel's choice of the Shebaa Farms–Mount Hermon area for the drill comes as it prepares to receive U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz on Monday. Tel Aviv plans to discuss the Gaza and Lebanon files with him, as well as the Syrian issue, ahead of the scheduled Netanyahu–Trump meeting in Washington at the end of the month.



As part of its diplomatic messaging, Israel is expected to float a proposal that would see it retain control of Mount Hermon in exchange for returning the Shebaa Farms to Damascus, territory it considers Syrian land.