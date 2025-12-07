Pressure on Lebanon and Syria: Israel conducts major northern drill

News Bulletin Reports
07-12-2025 | 12:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Pressure on Lebanon and Syria: Israel conducts major northern drill
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Pressure on Lebanon and Syria: Israel conducts major northern drill

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israel carried out a large-scale military drill on Sunday in the sensitive Shebaa Farms–Mount Hermon area, a zone its security agencies classify as one of the most strategically important along the northern front. 

The exercise, which included heavy explosives and extensive use of live munitions, sent shockwaves across towns in northern Israel and South Lebanon.

The drill was ordered days after the assassination of Hezbollah's No. 2 commander, Haytham Tabtabai, as Israeli forces prepared for any potential response from the group. 

Simultaneously, Israel's military intelligence claimed Hezbollah continues to expand its capabilities on two tracks: smuggling various types of missiles and anti-armor rockets, as well as parts for drones damaged in fighting with Israel; and constructing new sites, bases, and command posts, while moving portions of its military activity underground.

Despite these assessments, Israeli officials maintain that a new round of fighting with Lebanon is unlikely due to sustained American pressure to avoid escalation.

Israel's choice of the Shebaa Farms–Mount Hermon area for the drill comes as it prepares to receive U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz on Monday. Tel Aviv plans to discuss the Gaza and Lebanon files with him, as well as the Syrian issue, ahead of the scheduled Netanyahu–Trump meeting in Washington at the end of the month.

As part of its diplomatic messaging, Israel is expected to float a proposal that would see it retain control of Mount Hermon in exchange for returning the Shebaa Farms to Damascus, territory it considers Syrian land.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Pressure

Lebanon

Syria

Israel

Drill

LBCI Next
Five decades of Assad rule end: How a surprise rebel drive ended Assad's grip on Syria
Lebanon–Israel negotiations: Is adding more civilians now on the table?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-06

Israel keeps northern front open as pressure builds on Lebanon over Hezbollah’s weapons—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-20

US pressure and regional tensions: Israel and Syria near landmark security agreement

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-16

Under US pressure, Syria and Israel inch toward security deal: Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-19

Talk of border negotiations: Israeli army launches major northern drills along Lebanon's border

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Five decades of Assad rule end: How a surprise rebel drive ended Assad's grip on Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-06

Lebanon–Israel negotiations: Is adding more civilians now on the table?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-06

Heightened border alert in northern Israel as Lebanon diplomacy continues — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-06

Lebanon turns to diplomacy as Israel threats loom — can talks hold?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-27

Erdogan hails Eurofighter deal as 'new symbol' of strategic ties with UK

LBCI
World News
2025-11-05

US government shutdown enters 36th day, becoming longest ever

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-07

Iran condemns 'savage' Israeli attacks on Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-21

Syria directs banks to cover 100% of losses linked to Lebanon’s financial crisis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:31

UNIFIL commander to Israeli Channel 12: No evidence Hezbollah is rebuilding south of Litani

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Pressure on Lebanon and Syria: Israel conducts major northern drill

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Five decades of Assad rule end: How a surprise rebel drive ended Assad's grip on Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Lebanese PM Salam: Financial gap bill to be finalized this month, elections on schedule

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Walid Jumblatt rejects negotiations' under fire'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:20

Israeli army chief says withdrawal line in Gaza is 'new border'

LBCI
Middle East News
08:49

Iran awaits second plane of nationals deported from US

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:21

Netanyahu says expects to move to second phase of Gaza truce 'shortly'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More