Israeli army chief says withdrawal line in Gaza is 'new border'

07-12-2025 | 12:20
Israeli army chief says withdrawal line in Gaza is 'new border'
Israeli army chief says withdrawal line in Gaza is 'new border'

Israel's army chief, Eyal Zamir, said Sunday the demarcation line where Israeli troops have withdrawn behind in Gaza is a "new border," according to a military statement.

"We have operational control over extensive parts of the Gaza Strip and we will remain on those defense lines. The Yellow Line is a new border line -- serving as a forward defensive line for our communities and a line of operational activity," the army quoted Zamir as saying to reserve soldiers in Gaza.

Under the U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, Israeli forces have withdrawn to positions behind the so-called Yellow Line.


AFP
 
