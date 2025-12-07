Israeli army chief says withdrawal line in Gaza is 'new border'

Israel's army chief, Eyal Zamir, said Sunday the demarcation line where Israeli troops have withdrawn behind in Gaza is a "new border," according to a military statement.



"We have operational control over extensive parts of the Gaza Strip and we will remain on those defense lines. The Yellow Line is a new border line -- serving as a forward defensive line for our communities and a line of operational activity," the army quoted Zamir as saying to reserve soldiers in Gaza.



Under the U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, Israeli forces have withdrawn to positions behind the so-called Yellow Line.





AFP