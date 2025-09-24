Multiple injuries in shooting at Dallas immigration facility

Multiple people were wounded in a shooting on Wednesday at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Dallas, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said.



"Details are still emerging, but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities. The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gunshot wound," she said in a social media post.



Television channel Fox4 reported that three people were wounded in the attack.



