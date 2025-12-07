News
Iran awaits second plane of nationals deported from US
Middle East News
07-12-2025 | 08:49
Iran awaits second plane of nationals deported from US
Fifty-five Iranians deported from the United States will return to their home country in the coming days, Iran's foreign ministry said on Sunday, in the second such deportation under President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.
In September, officials said the U.S. had identified about 400 Iranians to be deported, with a first flight carrying 120 people making its way to Tehran via Qatar's capital.
"In the coming days, about 55 nationals will return to Iran...This is the second group being returned to Iran in the latest months," Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, adding that U.S. deportations were based on "political grounds and anti-migrant policies that are against international law."
Reuters
