Jordan, Syria to combat arms and drugs smuggling, resurgence of Islamic State

Middle East News
2025-01-07 | 06:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Jordan, Syria to combat arms and drugs smuggling, resurgence of Islamic State
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Jordan, Syria to combat arms and drugs smuggling, resurgence of Islamic State

Jordan and Syria agreed to form a joint security committee to secure their border and combat the smuggling of arms and drugs as well as cooperating to prevent the resurgence of Islamic State, Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Tuesday.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Jordan

Syria

Arms

Drugs

Smuggling

Resurgence

Islamic State

LBCI Next
UAE in talks with US, Israel about provisional government for post-war Gaza: Reuters
Mediator Qatar confirms ‘technical meetings’ on Gaza truce ongoing
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-09

Israeli Defense Minister orders military to counter arms smuggling from Iran to Lebanon via Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-31

US officials press Syria on missing Americans, ISIS fight, and Iranian resurgence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-28

Shebaa Farms: The disputed land at the crossroads of Lebanon, Syria, and Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-23

Gebran Bassil reaffirms Shebaa Farms as Lebanese, urges Syrian recognition

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:49

Israel signs deals with defense firm Elbit to make bombs domestically

LBCI
Middle East News
06:46

Three Palestinians killed in the West Bank as Israel's military operations intensify

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:41

UAE in talks with US, Israel about provisional government for post-war Gaza: Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:22

Mediator Qatar confirms ‘technical meetings’ on Gaza truce ongoing

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:46

Lebanon’s presidential election: Two diverging approaches emerge

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-03

Israel plans 12 military posts along Lebanon's border, eyes 'safe zone' for security

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

Israeli tank shells house on outskirts of Aitaroun, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanese Army, UNIFIL deploy in Naqoura, South Lebanon, after ceasefire agreement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:46

Lebanon’s presidential election: Two diverging approaches emerge

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Army Commander Joseph Aoun’s path to Lebanon presidency hinges on FPM, Amal, Hezbollah votes

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:28

Lebanon's Army Commander Joseph Aoun discusses ceasefire implementation with US envoy Amos Hochstein

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Amos Hochstein tells PM Mikati: We still have 20 days to work on Israeli army's withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:23

US shifts some military aid to Lebanon from Egypt, document says: Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Diplomatic efforts intensify as Lebanon awaits presidential election outcome

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israel's decision on Lebanon withdrawal remains uncertain as US deadline nears

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:36

Lebanese Army begins deployment in Naqoura, South Lebanon, alongside UNIFIL and Israeli withdrawal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More