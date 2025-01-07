News
Jordan, Syria to combat arms and drugs smuggling, resurgence of Islamic State
Middle East News
2025-01-07 | 06:33
Jordan, Syria to combat arms and drugs smuggling, resurgence of Islamic State
Jordan and Syria agreed to form a joint security committee to secure their border and combat the smuggling of arms and drugs as well as cooperating to prevent the resurgence of Islamic State, Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Tuesday.
Reuters
Jordan
Syria
Arms
Drugs
Smuggling
Resurgence
Islamic State
0
Middle East News
06:49
Israel signs deals with defense firm Elbit to make bombs domestically
Middle East News
06:49
Israel signs deals with defense firm Elbit to make bombs domestically
0
Middle East News
06:46
Three Palestinians killed in the West Bank as Israel's military operations intensify
Middle East News
06:46
Three Palestinians killed in the West Bank as Israel's military operations intensify
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:41
UAE in talks with US, Israel about provisional government for post-war Gaza: Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:41
UAE in talks with US, Israel about provisional government for post-war Gaza: Reuters
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:22
Mediator Qatar confirms ‘technical meetings’ on Gaza truce ongoing
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:22
Mediator Qatar confirms ‘technical meetings’ on Gaza truce ongoing
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Lebanon’s presidential election: Two diverging approaches emerge
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Lebanon’s presidential election: Two diverging approaches emerge
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-03
Israel plans 12 military posts along Lebanon's border, eyes 'safe zone' for security
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-03
Israel plans 12 military posts along Lebanon's border, eyes 'safe zone' for security
0
Lebanon News
09:25
Israeli tank shells house on outskirts of Aitaroun, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
09:25
Israeli tank shells house on outskirts of Aitaroun, South Lebanon: NNA
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanese Army, UNIFIL deploy in Naqoura, South Lebanon, after ceasefire agreement
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanese Army, UNIFIL deploy in Naqoura, South Lebanon, after ceasefire agreement
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Lebanon’s presidential election: Two diverging approaches emerge
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Lebanon’s presidential election: Two diverging approaches emerge
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Army Commander Joseph Aoun’s path to Lebanon presidency hinges on FPM, Amal, Hezbollah votes
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Army Commander Joseph Aoun’s path to Lebanon presidency hinges on FPM, Amal, Hezbollah votes
3
Lebanon News
10:28
Lebanon's Army Commander Joseph Aoun discusses ceasefire implementation with US envoy Amos Hochstein
Lebanon News
10:28
Lebanon's Army Commander Joseph Aoun discusses ceasefire implementation with US envoy Amos Hochstein
4
Lebanon News
14:17
Amos Hochstein tells PM Mikati: We still have 20 days to work on Israeli army's withdrawal
Lebanon News
14:17
Amos Hochstein tells PM Mikati: We still have 20 days to work on Israeli army's withdrawal
5
Lebanon News
00:23
US shifts some military aid to Lebanon from Egypt, document says: Reuters
Lebanon News
00:23
US shifts some military aid to Lebanon from Egypt, document says: Reuters
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Diplomatic efforts intensify as Lebanon awaits presidential election outcome
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Diplomatic efforts intensify as Lebanon awaits presidential election outcome
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel's decision on Lebanon withdrawal remains uncertain as US deadline nears
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel's decision on Lebanon withdrawal remains uncertain as US deadline nears
8
Lebanon News
11:36
Lebanese Army begins deployment in Naqoura, South Lebanon, alongside UNIFIL and Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
11:36
Lebanese Army begins deployment in Naqoura, South Lebanon, alongside UNIFIL and Israeli withdrawal
