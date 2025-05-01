News
Israel vows to respond with 'significant force' if Syria govt fails to protect Druze
Middle East News
01-05-2025 | 13:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel vows to respond with 'significant force' if Syria govt fails to protect Druze
Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Thursday that Israel will respond forcefully if Syria's Islamist-led government fails to protect the Druze minority, following two days of deadly sectarian clashes near Damascus.
"Should the attacks on the Druze resume and the Syrian regime fail to prevent them, Israel will respond with significant force," Katz said in a statement.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Israel Katz
Syria
Druze
Damascus
