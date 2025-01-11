Syria intelligence says thwarted IS attempt to blow up Shiite shrine

Middle East News
2025-01-11 | 06:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syria intelligence says thwarted IS attempt to blow up Shiite shrine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syria intelligence says thwarted IS attempt to blow up Shiite shrine

Syrian authorities foiled an attempt by Islamic State group jihadists to blow up a revered Shiite shrine in a Damascus suburb, a source within Syria's intelligence agency told state news agency SANA on Saturday.

Intelligence and security forces "succeeded in thwarting an attempt by IS to carry out a bombing inside the Sayyida Zainab shrine," the source said, adding they had arrested several people.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Syria

Islamic State

Damascus

Sayyida Zainab Shrine

LBCI Next
In pictures, Lebanon's PM Mikati meets with Syria's al-Sharaa at Presidential Palace in Damascus
Lebanon's President Aoun confirms Saudi Arabia as first destination for foreign visit
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:24

In pictures, Lebanon's PM Mikati meets with Syria's al-Sharaa at Presidential Palace in Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
05:49

Lebanon's PM arrives in Damascus on first such visit since before Syria war: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-10

PM Mikati to meet Syria's Ahmad Al Sharaa in Damascus on Saturday: Sources to Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-07

Jordan, Syria to combat arms and drugs smuggling, resurgence of Islamic State

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:57

Gaza health ministry says 32 killed in 48 hours

LBCI
Middle East News
07:50

Lebanon-Syria border demarcation tops agenda in Al-Sharaa, Mikati joint press conference

LBCI
Middle East News
06:24

In pictures, Lebanon's PM Mikati meets with Syria's al-Sharaa at Presidential Palace in Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
06:05

Lebanon's President Aoun confirms Saudi Arabia as first destination for foreign visit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-24

Mouawad to Craft the Miss Lebanon 2024 Crown: A Tribute to Resilience, Unity, and Optimism

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-09

Syrian opposition groups take control of Manbij in northern Syria, says Turkish security source

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:42

Israeli airstrike on Tayr Debba kills five, injures four, health ministry reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Massive fires break out in pine forests of Homsiyeh and Qaitouli in Jezzine district (Video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:34

Speaking to LBCI, MP Ashraf Rifi urges Lebanon to appoint a prime minister who reflects Aoun's vision

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Israel’s breaches in south Lebanon: What’s really happening on the border?

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:50

Lebanese Forces to have 'significant' representation in the next government, MP Fadi Karam tells LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

Lebanon's president to hold parliamentary consultations for new prime minister on January 13

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Following Joseph Aoun's election as Lebanon's president, what’s next?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Tracking economic shifts in Lebanon: A review of 13 presidential terms – Part 1

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

Drone strike reportedly targets car in Tayr Debba; casualties reported (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:22

Patriarch al-Rahi praises President Aoun's inaugural speech as a 'roadmap for Lebanon's salvation'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More