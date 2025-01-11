Four Islamic State members, including two leaders, killed in Iraq

Four members of the Islamic State, including two senior leaders, were killed in an airstrike carried out by Iraqi aircraft in the Hamrin Mountains in eastern Iraq, security officials said on Saturday.



The Iraqi Security Media Cell, an official body responsible for disseminating security information, said in a statement four bodies of Islamic State (IS) militants were found in the area where Iraqi F-16 fighter jets carried out the strike on Friday.



Talib Al-Mousawi, an official at Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) - a grouping of armed factions originally set up to fight Islamic State in 2014 that was subsequently recognized as an official security force, told Reuters the dead included two top IS leaders in the Diyala province in eastern Iraq.



The identity of another militant will be determined following an examination, the Security Media Cell said.



Reuters