As Gaza assault widens, criticism mounts in Israel over stalled deal

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Israel responded to Hamas' demand to amend the "Witkoff proposal"—specifically the call for a ceasefire in Gaza—by doubling down on its military campaign and expanding the ongoing Operation "Gideon's Chariots."



In a closed security meeting, Israel decided to increase military pressure, particularly in the northern Gaza Strip, following intelligence reports indicating that Hamas' Gaza Brigade commander, Ezz al-Din al-Haddad, may be present in the area.



As families of Israeli hostages and critics of the government blamed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for obstructing a potential deal, sources familiar with the negotiations said the United States is continuing efforts to draft a new proposal acceptable to both sides.



However, ministers in Israel's ruling coalition have rejected any new or previous proposals.



Meanwhile, as the Israeli military continues its large-scale mobilization—reaching 450,000 reservists—an Israeli report said the army has established a one-kilometer-wide buffer zone along the length of the Gaza Strip. Civilians are now barred from entering areas up to three kilometers from this zone.



The army has announced control over 80% of the Gaza Strip, where homes, factories, and farmland have been systematically destroyed. Even fishermen have been prohibited from returning to work.