News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
As Gaza assault widens, criticism mounts in Israel over stalled deal
News Bulletin Reports
01-06-2025 | 13:11
High views
Share
Share
2
min
As Gaza assault widens, criticism mounts in Israel over stalled deal
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Israel responded to Hamas' demand to amend the "Witkoff proposal"—specifically the call for a ceasefire in Gaza—by doubling down on its military campaign and expanding the ongoing Operation "Gideon's Chariots."
In a closed security meeting, Israel decided to increase military pressure, particularly in the northern Gaza Strip, following intelligence reports indicating that Hamas' Gaza Brigade commander, Ezz al-Din al-Haddad, may be present in the area.
As families of Israeli hostages and critics of the government blamed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for obstructing a potential deal, sources familiar with the negotiations said the United States is continuing efforts to draft a new proposal acceptable to both sides.
However, ministers in Israel's ruling coalition have rejected any new or previous proposals.
Meanwhile, as the Israeli military continues its large-scale mobilization—reaching 450,000 reservists—an Israeli report said the army has established a one-kilometer-wide buffer zone along the length of the Gaza Strip. Civilians are now barred from entering areas up to three kilometers from this zone.
The army has announced control over 80% of the Gaza Strip, where homes, factories, and farmland have been systematically destroyed. Even fishermen have been prohibited from returning to work.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Hamas
Ceasefire
Gaza
Operation Gideon's Chariots
Benjamin Netanyahu
Next
Years of support on the line: President Aoun’s visit to Iraq deepens ties, thanks Baghdad for vital help
Air defense system upgraded: Israel reveals secret laser weapon, the 'Iron Beam'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-18
Israel open to 'ending the fighting' as part of Gaza deal: PM office
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-18
Israel open to 'ending the fighting' as part of Gaza deal: PM office
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-27
Full control strategy: Israel's military campaign in Gaza fails to advance hostage deal
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-27
Full control strategy: Israel's military campaign in Gaza fails to advance hostage deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-19
Despite US pressure for hostage deal, Israel's Gaza offensive complicates talks
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-19
Despite US pressure for hostage deal, Israel's Gaza offensive complicates talks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-17
Qatar says Israel 'did not abide' by Gaza truce deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-17
Qatar says Israel 'did not abide' by Gaza truce deal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Morgan Ortagus, key figure on Lebanon's file, may step down as US deputy envoy to the Mideast — what we know
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Morgan Ortagus, key figure on Lebanon's file, may step down as US deputy envoy to the Mideast — what we know
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Amid security risks, south Lebanon's farmers face uncertainty as agriculture ministry pushes to revive farming
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Amid security risks, south Lebanon's farmers face uncertainty as agriculture ministry pushes to revive farming
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Years of support on the line: President Aoun’s visit to Iraq deepens ties, thanks Baghdad for vital help
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Years of support on the line: President Aoun’s visit to Iraq deepens ties, thanks Baghdad for vital help
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-31
Air defense system upgraded: Israel reveals secret laser weapon, the 'Iron Beam'
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-31
Air defense system upgraded: Israel reveals secret laser weapon, the 'Iron Beam'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-05-09
Ukraine hopes new European-led tribunal will sentence Putin
World News
2025-05-09
Ukraine hopes new European-led tribunal will sentence Putin
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-25
On Resistance and Liberation Day, PM Salam reaffirms push to reclaim occupied land
Lebanon News
2025-05-25
On Resistance and Liberation Day, PM Salam reaffirms push to reclaim occupied land
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-31
From isolation to investment: Syria's comeback highlights Lebanon's stalled crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-31
From isolation to investment: Syria's comeback highlights Lebanon's stalled crisis
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-31
Miss Lebanon qualifies among the Top 20 at Miss World 2025, ranks among Top 5 in Asia & Oceania
Lebanon News
2025-05-31
Miss Lebanon qualifies among the Top 20 at Miss World 2025, ranks among Top 5 in Asia & Oceania
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
05:53
Israel’s Channel 14: US envoy Morgan Ortagus to step down soon
World News
05:53
Israel’s Channel 14: US envoy Morgan Ortagus to step down soon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Morgan Ortagus, key figure on Lebanon's file, may step down as US deputy envoy to the Mideast — what we know
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Morgan Ortagus, key figure on Lebanon's file, may step down as US deputy envoy to the Mideast — what we know
3
Lebanon News
07:54
Israeli military claims strike killed Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:54
Israeli military claims strike killed Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
10:20
Lebanese army raids drug manufacturing sites, arrests suspects
Lebanon News
10:20
Lebanese army raids drug manufacturing sites, arrests suspects
5
Lebanon News
12:21
Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon, killing one
Lebanon News
12:21
Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon, killing one
6
Lebanon News
05:22
President Joseph Aoun meets Iraq's president in Baghdad visit
Lebanon News
05:22
President Joseph Aoun meets Iraq's president in Baghdad visit
7
Lebanon News
05:04
Motorcycle strike kills one on Kfartebnit-Arnoun road
Lebanon News
05:04
Motorcycle strike kills one on Kfartebnit-Arnoun road
8
Lebanon News
08:58
Lebanon announces school holiday for Eid al-Adha from June 6 to 9
Lebanon News
08:58
Lebanon announces school holiday for Eid al-Adha from June 6 to 9
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More