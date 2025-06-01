As Gaza assault widens, criticism mounts in Israel over stalled deal

News Bulletin Reports
01-06-2025 | 13:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
As Gaza assault widens, criticism mounts in Israel over stalled deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
As Gaza assault widens, criticism mounts in Israel over stalled deal

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Israel responded to Hamas' demand to amend the "Witkoff proposal"—specifically the call for a ceasefire in Gaza—by doubling down on its military campaign and expanding the ongoing Operation "Gideon's Chariots."

In a closed security meeting, Israel decided to increase military pressure, particularly in the northern Gaza Strip, following intelligence reports indicating that Hamas' Gaza Brigade commander, Ezz al-Din al-Haddad, may be present in the area.

As families of Israeli hostages and critics of the government blamed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for obstructing a potential deal, sources familiar with the negotiations said the United States is continuing efforts to draft a new proposal acceptable to both sides. 

However, ministers in Israel's ruling coalition have rejected any new or previous proposals.

Meanwhile, as the Israeli military continues its large-scale mobilization—reaching 450,000 reservists—an Israeli report said the army has established a one-kilometer-wide buffer zone along the length of the Gaza Strip. Civilians are now barred from entering areas up to three kilometers from this zone.

The army has announced control over 80% of the Gaza Strip, where homes, factories, and farmland have been systematically destroyed. Even fishermen have been prohibited from returning to work.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Hamas

Ceasefire

Gaza

Operation Gideon's Chariots

Benjamin Netanyahu

LBCI Next
Years of support on the line: President Aoun’s visit to Iraq deepens ties, thanks Baghdad for vital help
Air defense system upgraded: Israel reveals secret laser weapon, the 'Iron Beam'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-18

Israel open to 'ending the fighting' as part of Gaza deal: PM office

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-27

Full control strategy: Israel's military campaign in Gaza fails to advance hostage deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-19

Despite US pressure for hostage deal, Israel's Gaza offensive complicates talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-17

Qatar says Israel 'did not abide' by Gaza truce deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Morgan Ortagus, key figure on Lebanon's file, may step down as US deputy envoy to the Mideast — what we know

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Amid security risks, south Lebanon's farmers face uncertainty as agriculture ministry pushes to revive farming

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Years of support on the line: President Aoun’s visit to Iraq deepens ties, thanks Baghdad for vital help

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-31

Air defense system upgraded: Israel reveals secret laser weapon, the 'Iron Beam'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-05-09

Ukraine hopes new European-led tribunal will sentence Putin

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-25

On Resistance and Liberation Day, PM Salam reaffirms push to reclaim occupied land

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-31

From isolation to investment: Syria's comeback highlights Lebanon's stalled crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-31

Miss Lebanon qualifies among the Top 20 at Miss World 2025, ranks among Top 5 in Asia & Oceania

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More