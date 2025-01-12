EU ministers to discuss lifting of Syria sanctions: EU foreign policy chief

Middle East News
2025-01-12 | 05:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU ministers to discuss lifting of Syria sanctions: EU foreign policy chief
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
EU ministers to discuss lifting of Syria sanctions: EU foreign policy chief

European Union foreign ministers will meet in Brussels at the end of the month to discuss the lifting of sanctions on Syria, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Sunday.

“We are working towards really being able to have decisions at that time whether we are able to do so,” Kallas told reporters on her way into the Riyadh talks on Syria.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

EU

Ministers

Syria

Sanctions

Foreign

Policy

Chief

LBCI Next
UK Foreign Secretary arrives in Riyadh to attend meeting on Syria
German FM says sanctions on Assad allies who "committed grave crimes" should continue
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-10

EU could gradually ease Syria sanctions if 'tangible progress': Kallas

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-08

French FM says EU sanctions on Syria could be lifted soon

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-06

Syrian Foreign and Defense Ministers arrive in the UAE

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-30

Syria appoints some foreign Islamist fighters to its military: Sources tell Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:19

Iran says national held in Italy to return 'in coming hours'

LBCI
Middle East News
09:27

Saudi FM calls for lifting of international sanctions on Syria

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:02

Sources to LBCI: Israeli army relocates 188th brigade from Lebanon to Gaza amid potential operation

LBCI
Middle East News
05:59

UK Foreign Secretary arrives in Riyadh to attend meeting on Syria

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-10

Speaking to LBCI, MP Ashraf Rifi urges Lebanon to appoint a prime minister who reflects Aoun's vision

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-28

Blazes in Byblos district: Firefighters battle intense flames in Ghalboun and Blat

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-10

Airstrikes on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, including oil port: UK's Ambrey reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-09

Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Lebanese tennis player Hady Habib achieves historic victory and advances in Australian Open

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh expresses readiness to take on prime minister role

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

What towns and villages are now under Lebanese army control in south Lebanon?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Israel claims airstrike targeting individuals exiting alleged Hezbollah building in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

UAE president announces resumption of Beirut embassy operations in call with Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Sources to LBCI: MP Michel Murr withdraws from Independent National Bloc, heads to parliament consultations on his own

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

Nawaf Salam ready to serve as PM if parliamentary blocs secure his nomination: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Tracking economic shifts in Lebanon: A review of 13 presidential terms – Part 2

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More